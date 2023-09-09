Kanye West, accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, has been spending time in Italy, and observant fans have taken note of his unpredictable conduct. Interestingly, it seems that there's a purpose behind his unconventional behavior—rumor has it that the rapper is actively mapping out a comeback and wants to put the spotlight on his career yet again.

At 46, West has been jet-setting across Japan and Italy, seeking inspiration for his music and fashion ventures, and his constant companion during this journey has been Censori, aged 28. Her choice of attire during this period has been both revealing and provocative, sparking suggestions that Kanye might be pressuring her to adopt a shocking and attention-grabbing wardrobe, all in pursuit of publicity.

Reliable sources have verified to The U.S. Sun that the Donda rapper is actively engaged in charting his comeback to the world of entertainment. According to an insider, fresh music from West is on the horizon as he's spent the entire summer cooking up new tracks in the studio, gearing up for an album release. The U.S. Sun's source further disclosed that the acclaimed artist is planning to collaborate with familiar faces from his past, including Ty Dolla $ign and 88-Keys, as he returns to his original musical style.

Kanye West's previous album, Donda 2, was released in February 2022, just months before he faced backlash for his anti-Semitic remarks. His next album will also mark his first album since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children, was officially finalized. His most recent live performance occurred as a surprise guest at Travis Scott's concert in Rome just last month.

In the meantime, Censori, who is an architectural designer by profession, was observed strolling the streets of Italy in a light-colored, semi-transparent dress that clung gracefully to her figure. The sheer dress boasted a deep neckline, which meant she could display a generous amount of cleavage. Her dark hair had a sleek side part as she enjoyed her day with the rapper. West, on the other hand, adhered to his customary all-black attire, comprising a leather jacket and jeans. The pair engaged in a shopping excursion at a Balenciaga boutique, where the store temporarily closed its doors for 45 minutes to accommodate their perusal of designer clothing.

Although the couple may be attracting attention with their unconventional attire during their trip, numerous individuals have expressed concerns about the perceived 'indecency' of some of their clothing choices, particularly Censori's nearly bare bodysuits. Some locals have gone so far as to accuse the celebrities of showing disrespect towards Italian culture. She had previously faced criticism for not wearing a bra with a form-fitting nude crop top during a recent dinner in Tuscany. The following day, the 28-year-old sported a similar ensemble that created the illusion of nudity.

