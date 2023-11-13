Travis Kelce Blushes Over Taylor Swift's Switch for Karma: 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs'

During her recent Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, pop sensation Taylor Swift left fans and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce beaming with joy. The Grammy-winning singer, known for her romantic ballads and catchy tunes, took a moment to jokingly change the lyrics of her hit song Karma, making a special reference to her NFL player beau.

Swift, who usually sings, Karma is the guy on the screen, surprised everyone by changing the line to, Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me, with Kelce in the audience. The endearing lyric change caught fans and Swift's backup dancers off guard, capturing Kelce's reaction on camera. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end grinned from ear to ear before holding his hands up to his face to express his surprise, reports Page Six.

The touching moment did not end on stage, as the after-concert festivities took a romantic turn. Swift practically leaped into Kelce's arms, passionately kissing him backstage, riding high on the energy of her performance at the Estadio Monumental. The crowd erupted in applause as the musician and the athlete sealed their blossoming romance with their first public kiss.

📹| Travis Kelce and Scott Swift's reaction to the lyric change "Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me" by Taylor #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AqdnshNArr — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

One of the highlights of the concert was Swift's performance of the song Lover, which is off her 2019 album of the same name.. Swift's seemingly constant glances in Kelce's direction during the romantic song were quickly noticed by fans. Comments on social media platforms suggested that the lyrics, which had previously been thought to be inspired by Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, now took on a whole new meaning with Kelce in the picture.

Swift's parents' approval and support add to the allure of their budding relationship. Kelce, who has already won two Super Bowls, appears to have won over not only Swift but also her father, Scott Swift. The proud father was seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard as he cheered and celebrated alongside Kelce after Taylor jokingly changed the lyrics of Karma, as reported by Page Six. Scott's contagious enthusiasm and joy were palpable as he turned to Kelce and raised his hands in celebration.

His first instinct being to hide his blush and then start nerdy dancing, LOL.https://t.co/85IUCLFxor — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) November 12, 2023

Swift also performed a surprise acoustic set, performing her hit song End Game on the piano. The song, from Swift's 2017 album Reputation, echoed Swift's feelings about a long-term relationship, with a few sports metaphors thrown in for good measure. "I want to be your end game. I want to be your first string. I want to be your A team," she sang.

Swift also played Is It Over Now? on an acoustic guitar from 1989 (Taylor's Version) [From the Vault], seamlessly blending it with the bridge from Out of the Woods. Swift's ability to keep her performances fresh and engaging was highlighted by the musical mash-up, which added a unique touch to the concert.

