Has Taylor Swift Set Her Wedding Date? Graham Norton Drops a Big Hint

Taylor Swift might walk down the aisle soon to marry her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The big tease about their upcoming wedding comes from the British TV host Graham Norton, who just revealed on X, “So exciting that Taylor Swift has a date for her wedding now!”

On February 27, the official account of The Graham Norton Show posted the playful message, sending Swifties and entertainment fans into a frenzy. That one sentence was enough to send people into full detective mode online.

So exciting that @taylorswift13 has a date for her wedding now! 🥰 #TheGNShow — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) February 27, 2026

Meanwhile, the buzz goes back to October 2025, when Swift appeared on Norton’s popular talk show. During her appearance, the pop star spoke with the host about her upcoming wedding to Kelce, as Norton couldn’t resist asking her about her plans for the big day.

“Is next year the wedding year? Is that when it’s happening?” Norton asked Swift. To which the singer responded, “Oh, you’ll know… I just mean that I was going to invite you to it.” This classic Swift-style answer added more intrigue to the conversation.

Further, when Norton asked if she was deeply invested in her wedding planning, Taylor Swift explained that her focus was still on music. “I’m doing the album thing now, which is a big thing. And then I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning,” Swift said.

🚨| Taylor Swift talking about wedding planning on The Graham Norton Show! pic.twitter.com/fkKPYXtAMC — Taylor Swift Updates UK (@13TSNews) October 3, 2025

However, this was her response in 2025, and things may have changed since then. Perhaps the singer is currently focused on her wedding plans, which may have prompted Norton to share the cheeky post.

Back in 2025, while discussing her plans with Graham Norton, the singer also shared her thoughts about wedding stress. According to Swift, small weddings can be harder to plan because couples must decide who makes it to the guest list.

“I know it’s gonna be fun to plan. Because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. And you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there,” she explained.

I think it's safe to say @taylorswift13's wedding is going to be anything but subtle… and we're here for it! 💅👰 #TheGNShow — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 3, 2025

Taylor Swift made it clear she does not want that pressure. She joked, “I’m not gonna do that. [I’d invite] anyone I’ve ever talked to.” Meanwhile, the mystery surrounding Swift’s wedding deepened in January 2026, during an episode of Norton’s podcast, Wanging On with Graham & Maria.

Co-hosting the show with Maria McErlane, Norton teased that he knows more about the pop star’s wedding now, than he can say. According to Norton, he was legally obliged to say nothing. “I can say nothing. I’ve signed so many NDAs,” he confessed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement date was made public, as the NFL player proposed on August 26, 2025. To confirm her engagement on social media, Swift shared a sweet photo and wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Now, with Graham Norton hinting that a date may already be set, fans believe the “wedding of the century” could be closer than they think. NDTV Lifestyle reported that the date could be June 13, 2026, and the wedding might take place at the Ocean House in Rhode Island.