Taylor Swift’s Wedding Buzz Explodes After Wild Venue Offer and Flavor Flav Drama

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t announced a wedding date, venue, or guest list. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from connecting dots after two very different celebrities weighed in on the couple’s future plans.

This week, Robert Irwin suggested that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married at Australia Zoo, the Queensland wildlife park run by his family. Speaking during an interview for ABC News’ The Year: 2025, Irwin described the location as a “beautiful” setting overlooking the zoo’s African savanna, complete with giraffes and rhinos roaming nearby, according to Marie Claire.

“You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding, is if it was an Australian wedding,” Irwin said, adding that the zoo has hosted multiple ceremonies in the past .

💬| Robert Irwin suggests Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce choose Australia Zoo as their wedding venue (via @People): “Wow, Travis and Taylor. You know what’d really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding, hit me up. I got you.” pic.twitter.com/4tRQA96hZC — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) December 26, 2025

Irwin, 22, leaned fully into the pitch, telling the couple, “Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you,” while explaining that many couples have described weddings at the zoo as “life changing” experiences .

The suggestion quickly spread online, helped by the Swiftie connection. Fans pointed out that Swift’s Wildest Dreams music video famously featured African wildlife and sweeping savanna visuals, filmed in southern Africa. The song choice may not scream wedding anthem, but the imagery did its job.

The venue chatter landed just as another celebrity complicated the picture.

Flavor Flav Admits He ‘Didn’t Get an Invite’ to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding (Exclusive) https://t.co/ARGOEM8L2Y — Fernando Castro (@smartbue) December 28, 2025

Flavor Flav revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he hasn’t received an invitation to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, but says that won’t stop him from attending if one shows up last minute .

“No, I didn’t get an invite. I ain’t expect one,” Flav said. “But they know they got my blessings… If she invites me, I’m going. King Swiftie going to be at the wedding” .

Flav, who has embraced the nickname “King Swiftie,” has been a vocal supporter of Swift for years and has appeared at multiple Eras Tour shows. He previously told People he was even working on getting ordained, just in case the couple needed an officiant .

Hi Swifties,,, look what arrived 👑

Thankx to @aprilswiftiee pic.twitter.com/Ld9UkPK7Sd — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 27, 2024

The overlap between Irwin’s formal venue offer and Flav’s not-so-formal attendance plan has fueled fresh speculation online about whether the couple may already have a date or location in mind.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August with a joint Instagram post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a caption that quickly went viral and drew more than 37 million likes .

In an October interview with Heart Breakfast in the UK, Swift said she had never seriously thought about what kind of wedding she wanted until she met Kelce. “I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person,” she said, via People.

🎂 | Buddy Valastro of “Cake Boss” offers to make a wedding cake for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “I’m a Swiftie.” pic.twitter.com/33pi2foXxO — Taylor Swift Throwbacks (@TayBackWhen) September 10, 2025

Despite the mounting celebrity offers — from Buddy Valastro volunteering to bake the cake to Martha Stewart floating herself as a planner — sources told People earlier this fall that the couple plans to keep their wedding private, with a tight guest list and minimal details shared publicly .

For now, Australia Zoo remains just an invitation, Flavor Flav remains uninvited, and Swift and Kelce remain silent.

But with celebrities lining up for roles — and venues — the question may no longer be if details leak, but which one slips first.