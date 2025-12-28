2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Buzz Explodes After Wild Venue Offer and Flavor Flav Drama

Published on: December 28, 2025 at 2:37 PM ET

A zoo, a missing invite, and a rapper who says he’s showing up anyway.

Tracey Ashlee
Written By Tracey Ashlee
News Writer
Taylor Swift drops new album hint on Travis Kelce podcast
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has even celebs speculating.(Image Source: PopBase/X)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t announced a wedding date, venue, or guest list. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from connecting dots after two very different celebrities weighed in on the couple’s future plans.

This week, Robert Irwin suggested that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married at Australia Zoo, the Queensland wildlife park run by his family. Speaking during an interview for ABC News’ The Year: 2025, Irwin described the location as a “beautiful” setting overlooking the zoo’s African savanna, complete with giraffes and rhinos roaming nearby, according to Marie Claire.

“You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding, is if it was an Australian wedding,” Irwin said, adding that the zoo has hosted multiple ceremonies in the past .

 

Irwin, 22, leaned fully into the pitch, telling the couple, “Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you,” while explaining that many couples have described weddings at the zoo as “life changing” experiences .

The suggestion quickly spread online, helped by the Swiftie connection. Fans pointed out that Swift’s Wildest Dreams music video famously featured African wildlife and sweeping savanna visuals, filmed in southern Africa. The song choice may not scream wedding anthem, but the imagery did its job.

The venue chatter landed just as another celebrity complicated the picture.

 

Flavor Flav revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he hasn’t received an invitation to Swift and Kelce’s wedding, but says that won’t stop him from attending if one shows up last minute .

“No, I didn’t get an invite. I ain’t expect one,” Flav said. “But they know they got my blessings… If she invites me, I’m going. King Swiftie going to be at the wedding” .

Flav, who has embraced the nickname “King Swiftie,” has been a vocal supporter of Swift for years and has appeared at multiple Eras Tour shows. He previously told People he was even working on getting ordained, just in case the couple needed an officiant .

 

The overlap between Irwin’s formal venue offer and Flav’s not-so-formal attendance plan has fueled fresh speculation online about whether the couple may already have a date or location in mind.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in August with a joint Instagram post that read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a caption that quickly went viral and drew more than 37 million likes .

In an October interview with Heart Breakfast in the UK, Swift said she had never seriously thought about what kind of wedding she wanted until she met Kelce. “I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person,” she said, via People.

 

Despite the mounting celebrity offers — from Buddy Valastro volunteering to bake the cake to Martha Stewart floating herself as a planner — sources told People earlier this fall that the couple plans to keep their wedding private, with a tight guest list and minimal details shared publicly .

For now, Australia Zoo remains just an invitation, Flavor Flav remains uninvited, and Swift and Kelce remain silent.

But with celebrities lining up for roles — and venues — the question may no longer be if details leak, but which one slips first.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *