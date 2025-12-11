Taylor Swift’s Big Engagement Revelation – “Just Might Never Have Happened”

Taylor Swift has had a stellar year, both personally and on the professional front as well. The singer got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where she couldn’t help but talk about her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift told the show’s host that she has had a phenomenal year so far, what with “getting engaged to the love of my life” and “getting all my music back.”

Speaking of her engagement to Travis Kelce and her album release, Taylor Swift said, “Those are two things that just might never have happened. They could have just never happened. Both of those things could have just never arrived in my life, and I’m so grateful for both of those things happening.”

| Taylor Swift at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” tonight. pic.twitter.com/3OFHi2lwFx — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) December 11, 2025

Taylor Swift’s outfit, from the shelves of David Koma and her statement necklace stole the show and how. The $80,000 Michael Saidian necklace was studded with diamonds and rubies, while her opal and gold bracelet by Danes Road Antiques’ Nikki McVean paid a subtle tribute to the track Opalite from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly started dating in 2023. Rumours of their romance started doing the rounds after the singer was spotted at the Chiefs game in 2023, where she was pictured flashing a bright smile with Kelce’s mother, Donna, by her side.

It’s a love story, Taylor just said YES! Congrats to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/TyU8UaHers — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 26, 2025

Taylor and Travis will have not one, but two weddings, according to multiple reports. A close-knit beach wedding is also on the cards. US Sun quoted an insider as saying, “The plan is to organize an entire wedding weekend, from Friday to Sunday, not just a single ceremony. Taylor and the girls are working on a multi-day celebration, wanting to make it a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.”

Amid the buzz surrounding the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, an industry insider spilled the beans on the singer’s bachelorette party. Per the U.S. Sun, Swift’s bachelorette will include New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy as major stops. The US Sun quoted an insider as saying, “The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship official in 2024 when the singer cheered for Travis from the stands in New Jersey, where he played for the New York Jets. Swift and Travis Kelce never really shied away from PDA, but they rarely made appearances on each other’s Instagram. Not until June last year, at least, during Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in London.

Posting engagement pictures on Instagram earlier this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wrote in their social media captions, “Your English and your gym teacher are getting married.” The posts almost broke the Internet.

These days, Taylor Swift awaits the release of The End of an Era, a docuseries about her concert tours. Speaking of her music, Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl was a smash hit.