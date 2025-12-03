Travis Kelce Drops Unexpected Truth About His Relationship With Taylor Swift – And It’s Dividing Fans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift keep setting the relationship bar high whenever they gush about each other in public. He said they’ve never had a fight. Kelce was in a conversation with George Clooney on his podcast. Since Clooney revealed he and his wife never fight and have been married for over a decade now, Kelce wanted relationship advice from him.

A Kansas City Chiefs player asked Clooney if he has really not fought with his wife in the last ten years. Clooney replied, “I’m not lying. Shall we ask you the same?” Kelce said, “It’s only been two and a half years, and you’re right. I’ve never got into an argument. Never once.”

Kelce’s brother also enquired about their secret to avoid fights and keep the peace. Clooney said, “Neither of us is gonna win the argument, so why get in it?” He also said that at his age of 64, he has nothing to argue about.

“It’s only been 2.5 years and you’re right, i haven’t gotten in an argument.” Oh, Tay 🥰 pic.twitter.com/lC9aXwzs9o — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) December 3, 2025



Kelce’s brother, Jason, has been married since 2018, and joked about stealing Clooney’s words in keeping peace at his home. Meanwhile, Travis will be “taking notes” from Clooney to avoid any future fights, if any. Apart from that, the couple is going strong and planning their wedding to tie the knot soon.

The public reaction to Kelce’s revelation about their equation was divided. While some people supported their understanding and called them relationship goals, others were not convinced. One user commented, “Wow, that’s cute and lovely! I’m happy for Taylor Swift.” Another one joked I won’t argue with a billionaire either. Many commenters said that never arguing might actually be a red flag.

Not even a small disagreement? So Kelce are you purposely not trying to make Taylor mad and just go with everything? Idk about this one. When they finally have one, it will be a big one. — 💫Jae Kno💫 (@Jaecrypto010) December 3, 2025



One X user commented, “They don’t know what’s coming. The arguments start after the marriage.” Some users said small arguments can actually strengthen a relationship and lead to a deeper understanding, so not arguing at all may not work in their favor. According to netizens, the two may also be in the honeymoon phase of their relationship and may start bickering once married.