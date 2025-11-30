Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Planning TWO Weddings — And One Might Be on a Billionaire’s Island!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are on the drawing board with their wedding plans. According to Page Six, the couple’s “intimate” Rhode Island ceremony is looking like a logistical nightmare puzzle as they have to deal with A-list musicians, NFL heavyweights, childhood friends, and probably a few people who met Travis once in a bar somewhere!

The pair got engaged in August and have now reportedly realized they may have severely underestimated their popularity. Thirty-six-year-old Travis Kelce is still tight with his Cleveland crew and has an NFL Rolodex stacked with teammates and friends. Thirty-five-year-old Taylor Swift, on the other hand, has her guest list looking like a Grammy seating chart.

Initially, they planned to keep things sentimental with a ceremony next summer at Swift’s Watch Hill mansion in Rhode Island. The US Sun reported the couple would say “I do” right at home, which sounded dreamy until they wondered where all these people were going to sit. So now, the conversations have evolved. Sources tell Page Six the duo is considering keeping Rhode Island but adding a second ceremony at a venue that can actually handle the headcount. As of now, there is a line of potential venues.

“Taylor and Travis couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter and look forward to the day they can call each other husband and wife” pic.twitter.com/wXjNmguoQ7 — Andrea (@flowersshaze) November 25, 2025

Contender #1 is Blackberry Farm, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains on 4,200 acres. The luxury resort is rustic, and as a cherry on top, Taylor Swift already owns a home in Nashville! Contender #2 is a private island in the Caribbean. Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Richard Branson, is on the table. Branson’s grandkids are also Swifties, it seems. But if the island still isn’t big enough for the guest list, the door remains open to another one nearby.

And yes, the Rhode Island vision isn’t dead yet. Swift and Kelce may still host a smaller ceremony at Watch Hill, involving the Ocean House Hotel next door. It looks like they’re trying to get married without upsetting anyone on the guest list.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is still beaming about how the relationship began. In her upcoming docuseries, Eras Tour: The End of an Era, she calls Kelce the “greatest surprise of my life,” or at least one that kicked off when Kelce jokingly said he was “butthurt” that he didn’t get to meet her after her Kansas City show in 2024. All we know is that the Swift-Kelce wedding is going to be big.

