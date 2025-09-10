Taylor Swift’s $38M Mansion Could Host the ‘Wedding of the Century’—Swifties, Prepare Yourselves!

According to insiders, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding could take place at this $38 million venue. They might be planning a private ceremony with their loved ones at the Rhode Island estate, also known as Holiday House.

It’s an oceanfront mansion that offers romantic beachy vibes and a beautiful backdrop. Travis proposed to Taylor in the backyard of his home, so it makes sense they’ll pick a venue that’s personal to them instead of having a destination wedding.

He transformed the backyard to mimic her album’s garden. A much larger transformation can be expected at the mansion if the rumors are true. The American royal wedding may happen next summer, sending all the fans and insiders into a frenzy.

The details about the wedding and date have not be confirmed yet, but we can tell how monumental the event will be. Ever since the couple got engaged, people have been speculating about the rest of the details.

Your English teacher and your gym teacher might tie the knot at Swift’s Westerly, Rhode Island mansion. https://t.co/6k0794AMjQ pic.twitter.com/HIMCQx6oBA — Boston.com (@BostonDotCom) September 9, 2025

They managed to keep the engagement private for two weeks, so there’s a high chance they’ll follow the same for the rest of the updates. According to Page Six and the Realtor website, the oceanfront mansion has an 11,000 square-foot area to host a private wedding and offer extreme privacy to the couple and guests.

Currently, the mansion is undergoing renovations, which could mean it’ll be their family home after the wedding. Swift got the house in 2013 for $17.5 million, and the renovations are estimated to cost $1.7 million.

These include an upgraded kitchen. Taylor has been obsessed with cooking, especially making bread and treating Kelce and family to home-cooked meals. Other renovations include a new wing. And expanded bedrooms.

Exclusive Source talks to People about Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding plan: “It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle, they both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

the source adds that Swift is “still showing off [ring]” pic.twitter.com/7jHsVvmebu — The Taylor Swift Updates © (@theTSupdates) September 9, 2025

Rhode Island could soon be preparing for the Swift-Kelce wedding. Even Governor Dan McKee has reposted the wedding plans, showing his eagerness. Their million-dollar venue has a scandalous history!

One of the socialites filled the pool with champagne, later inspiring Taylor’s hit Great American Dynasty. According to insiders and rumors, the wedding will happen in perfect summer weather.

This weather will add to the beach charm as the couple says, ‘I do.’ The wedding, venue, and all those attending the big day will be a huge cultural moment for the Swifties and fans of the NFL star.