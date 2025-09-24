Travis Kelce Struggling While Planning Wedding with Taylor Swift? Insider Claims He ‘Might Crack’ Under the Pressure

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have been dominating the tabloid headlines since the duo started going out in 2023 and eventually made their romance public. However, the fan base and coverage have doubled since the couple got engaged.

The lovebirds shared the news with pictures from the dreamy proposal. According to Billboard, Swift’s Instagram post became the most reposted of all time, racking up over 14 million likes in the first hour and 2 million reposts within 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

However, is the public attention, pressure for a picture-perfect wedding, and overall quantum leap after he got engaged to one of the most popular pop stars in the world a little too much for Kelce to handle? Well, the NFL star recently sparked headlines after a tense sideline exchange with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a game against the New York Giants.

As per Yahoo.com, Kelce is “juggling a lot,” including his ‘New Heights’ podcast, endorsement deals, acting ambitions, a tough NFL season, and, of course, the highly publicized engagement that made fans go wild. The mounting pressure of marriage and babies, sources say, is beginning to take a toll.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce revealed that mom Donna Kelce has put “pressure” on the Kansas City Chiefs star when it comes to having kids with fiancée Taylor Swift. https://t.co/SPOWiKjoYG pic.twitter.com/UrhOujo29R — E! News (@enews) September 22, 2025

“He’s trying to lead by example, but there’s definitely more edge to him now,” one insider said. “With wedding planning and all eyes on him as Taylor’s fiancé, the fear is that he might crack under the weight of it all.”

Another NFL source told #ShuterScoop: “He’s overwhelmed. Wedding plans, media scrutiny, and the Chiefs’ rocky start, it’s all boiling over.” Meanwhile, professionally, Kelce’s team also did not win the match at Arrowhead Stadium on September 14, 2025.

The Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch to the Eagles, and Kelce was seen throwing his helmet in frustration. However, Taylor Swift, her beau, was present in the stadium to support her would-be husband.

Furthermore, as the world awaits Mother Taylor’s grand wedding, the couple is allegedly planning to tie the knot sometime in 2026. However, timing will also depend on Travis’s NFL future. His current contract runs through the 2025 season. If he doesn’t retire, then the wedding will likely happen during the NFL offseason (between February’s Super Bowl and July’s training camp).

Consequently, if Travis retires, then the planning will become a lot more relaxed for them. In addition, knowing Taylor Swift, we are sure everything will be iconic. She is known to be a master planner and, as per E! News, a numerology fan (and well-known triskaidekaphile). On the August 13 episode of ‘New Heights’, she revealed how much she enjoys dates with a symbolic connection.

Taylor Swift Is in ‘Planning Stages’ for Wedding to Travis Kelce for ‘Early Next Year’ https://t.co/cx8tJttKuu — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 21, 2025

Comedian and Swiftie Nikki Glaser feels the wedding will definitely be “one of a kind”, owing to how eagerly everyone was waiting for the billionaire singer to find her Mr. Perfect.

“It has to be. It’s all been leading to this,” she said at the 2025 VMAs.“She just wants to celebrate with family and friends,” Glaser added. “But I look forward to the helicopter photos that will somehow ruin her day.”

No one was rooting harder for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged more than Nikki Glaser. ❤️ #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NoNdhYcbev — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 8, 2025

When Taylor Swift announced her engagement, her fans could not stop wiping away their happy tears. The die-hard fans’ lives seemed to have come full circle, witnessing her finally find her “prince charming,” and her perfect love story was now complete. All the dreams that once were most iconic songs are now a reality.

Taylor Swift taught young girls and women that one can find love even in their late thirties and can have it all: a successful career, a love life, a family, and it’s essential to have high standards. There’s no hurry! Love yourself first!