JD Vance’s Wild NFL Warning Over Swift & Kelce’s Rumored 2026 Wedding Sparks Outrage and Speculation

Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are quite the ‘IT’ couple in Hollywood. They seem like the perfect definition of love, respect, companionship, and grace. All the songs Swift wrote throughout her career about finding love and a Prince Charming seem to make sense now that she’s met Kelce. The couple met in 2023, and as sparks flew and romance began, they were spotted publicly holding hands, locking lips, and passionately supporting each other’s career endeavors.

The two got engaged last month after Kelce proposed. They shared the news with pictures from the dreamy proposal, which, according to Billboard, Swift’s Instagram post became the most reposted of all time, racking up over 14 million likes in the first hour and 2 million reposts within 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

As per Nicki Swift, fans rejoiced at the news and shared their love for the couple through fan edits, reshares, and posts. There were people like Vice President JD Vance, who voiced concern that the celebrity couple might receive special treatment from the NFL, particularly when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs’ ongoing Super Bowl success.

Speaking to USA Today after the couple’s engagement went public, Vance, a longtime Cincinnati Bengals supporter, said, “As a football fan… I hope the NFL doesn’t put a thumb on the scale for the Chiefs just because Travis Kelce is marrying maybe the most famous woman in the world.”

He jokingly warned the league, “You can’t have some Super Bowl wedding situation this season. The Chiefs have to play by the same rules as everybody else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports)

On Sunday, September 14, Taylor Swift attended fiancé Travis Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs lost their Super Bowl LIX rematch to the Eagles, and Kelce was seen throwing his helmet in frustration.

Donald Trump shares thoughts on Taylor Swift following her endorsement of Kamala Harris: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” pic.twitter.com/g5g1zC8P2m — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2024

Taylor Swift publicly supported the Democrats by endorsing Kamala Harris during the 2024 election campaigns. President Donald Trump mocked her on Truth Social, claiming that he no longer likes her or finds her hot. While Swift remained silent and maintained a dignified stance, Trump congratulated her as the news of her engagement went viral.

The president wished the couple “a lot of luck,” calling Kelce “a great guy” and Swift “a terrific person.” We wonder what JD Vance thinks of Taylor’s opposing political views. Maybe that will be another story to work on soon.

Donald Trump reacts to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce engagement: “I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, a great guy. I think she’s a terrific person.” pic.twitter.com/JfvbvaTsMk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2025

Meanwhile, people are reportedly expecting a grand Super Bowl wedding halftime show. Still, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly focused on a more intimate celebration. Yet, JD Vance’s Super Bowl season worries might not be entirely off-base. According to Page Six, the couple is fast-tracking their wedding, planning to tie the knot next summer in Rhode Island, at Taylor Swift’s coastal mansion.

It’s reported that the billionaire singer wants to start family planning soon and have kids. “She’s in a hurry to have children,” a source shared. On Travis and his brother Jason’s popular podcast called ‘New Heights, ‘ the topic of kids and family came up as the Kelce brothers spoke to coach Deion Sanders.

“Donna is already saving little things from this time, like photos, notes, and flowers,” the source told PEOPLE Magazine exclusively. Reports suggest that she watches all their podcasts and has urged Travis to think of having kids soon. Well, we don’t blame Grandma Kelce, aka Donna. The couple, who are just two months apart in age, will both turn 36 soon.

Consequently, even though the NFL hasn’t indicated any bias toward the Chiefs, it’s clear that Swift and Kelce’s romance continues to make waves well beyond music charts and football fields.