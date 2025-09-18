Travis Kelce Reveals a Major Problem He Has to ‘Figure Out’ Before Marrying Taylor Swift

It’s been almost a month since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media, as fans went crazy with excitement. Now, Kelce is giving fans just a small glimpse into his future with Swift as fans can’t stop speculating about the same.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about what comes next in his relationship during the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

The conversation took a fun turn when late-night host Jimmy Fallon, who joined as a guest, asked Travis the obvious question: wedding plans.

“Are you working on planning the wedding?” Fallon asked. “Are you doing this now? Is that the next move?”

Travis didn’t hesitate with his reply. “Yeah, that’s the next step. That’s the next step,” he said, repeating himself with a grin. Fallon immediately lightened the mood, as he reassured Kelce that he should not be all tense about the planning from now on.

The NFL star, who is not only athletic but also funny, responded with his own twist. “That one’s gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first,” he joked. “It’ll be easy compared to trying to figure out how to catch a goddamn football.”

What he said was like a reality check. With 0-2 this season, the Chiefs are sitting at the bottom of the AFC West standings. However, though the team is clearly not off to a great start, Travis remains hopeful about upcoming games. Moreover, he clearly hinted at wedding planning being a lighter task compared to the pressure-packed world of professional football.

Fallon, who has been married to producer Nancy Juvonen since 2007, asked further questions about the wedding. Naturally, with Swift’s global music stature, the question of live entertainment at the ceremony arose.

“Are you thinking about all this stuff?” Fallon asked. “Yeah, I think we’re live music kind of people, you know?” Given Swift herself is a musician, it is only natural that music will be a huge part of their wedding.

Swift, on the other hand, has not publicly spoken about the couple’s plans since the engagement. Still, her past words reveal the way she has always imagined stepping into married life. In a 2012 interview with Cosmopolitan, years before meeting Kelce, Swift explained her vision. “I want to build a life with someone that’s based on their dreams as well as my dreams,” she said.

“I don’t want it to just be like, ‘So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I’m going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you’ll wear.’”

Her words show how invested she has been in the idea of getting married, and thus, when it finally happens, fans can expect that they will get to witness one of the most magnificent weddings ever.