From Justin Bieber to Kim Kardashian – Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest List Possibly Excludes These Famous Faces!

On August 26, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce publicly announced their engagement on social media. As we gear up for their wedding, there is much curiosity about which celebrities would likely attend their big day. The guest list would surely be star-studded, given the influence Swift has as a pop star who put American music on the charts.

At the same time, her would-be husband Kelce, who is an NFL star, holds the same influence among the celebrities in the U.S. Although, according to reports, the power couple is looking forward to having a private wedding, their industry friends would surely be in attendance.

Now, let’s come to the interesting part. Who is not going to be there? Which industry A-listers would likely not get an invitation to Travis and Taylor’s wedding? Let’s start with Justin Bieber and her wife, Hailey Bieber. Anyone who keeps up with the pop world knows about the bad blood between Swift and the Sorry singer.

As it’s known, Selene Gomez, Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, is one of the closest people in Taylor’s circle, and she will definitely get an invitation to her upcoming nuptials. This crosses out any chance of Bieber and his wife being on Swift’s guest list. Taylor Swift and Justin’s feud is not because of Selena only though, as the two of them previously embroiled in a messy public row over Scooter Braun.

Next up is Kim Kardashian, who was previously married to Kanye West. We all know about the 2009 VMAs incident, when Ye went to the stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech just to say Beyoncé deserved it. Kim K inserted herself into the drama when a new feud between Kanye and Swift began over his 2016 song Famous. It was believed that the demeaning lyrics were directed towards the pop star.

At that time, Kardashian posted snippets of a voice call between the duo, claiming that Swift had approved of the song. Taylor later claimed that the call had been edited out. Although Kim K is now divorced from Kanye, due to the bitter relationship with Swift, she doesn’t need to save the date for her big day.

Well, the current President Donald Trump is also not getting an invitation either. For years, the Republican President has badmouthed Swift, who has been politically leaning towards Democrats anyway. So his entire family have to just get updates about the wedding from somewhere else.

taylor was wearing a bracelet on sunday that said “trav” it was the same company that made the 87 bracelet🥺 pic.twitter.com/Y9zxrXTdyE — Jane (@taylorstightend) December 14, 2023

Blake Lively, who once was Taylor’s closest friend, will likely not be in attendance as well after the pair’s relationship deteriorated over the actress’s high-profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.