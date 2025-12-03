Everything We Know About Taylor Swift’s Bachelorette Party – Industry Insider Reveals Big Plans

Not a day goes by that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not at the top of the trends list, courtesy their wedding reports. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, are all set to get married soon (more on that later). This is the story of what’s on slate for Taylor Swift’s big bachelorette party.

Amid the buzz surrounding the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, an industry insider spilled the beans on the singer’s bachelorette party. Per the U.S. Sun, Swift’s bachelorette will include not one but three big trips.

It’s a love story, Taylor just said YES! Congrats to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement! pic.twitter.com/TyU8UaHers — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) August 26, 2025

Beach Calling? The Venue(s) for Taylor Swift’s Bachelorette Party

According to an industry insider, the Lover singer’s bachelorette party will have multiple stops – some of her favourite places, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy. What’s in store for the grand bachelorette party of bride-to-be Taylor Swift? The insider said, “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways.”

The US Sun quoted an insider as saying, “The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process while also working on the planning in beautiful locations where they can relax, celebrate, and bond.”

The insider also revealed that bridesmaids have been scooping time out of their busy schedules to plan it all out through different mediums, be it phone, through texts, FaceTime, or even Zoom. “Their commitment is incredibly solid, and the excitement is massive. It’s a truly fun experience for everyone already involved,” added the source.

Meet Taylor Swift’s Bride Squad

| Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez stun at Selena’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/7FTPLsFMG0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) October 6, 2025

As if Selena Gomez wouldn’t make it to her bestie’s big day. The singer has been actively involved in the planning of Taylor Swift’s bachelorette party. The US Sun wrote, citing a source, “[Selena] constantly brings ideas and suggestions to make it the best experience possible for her best friend, Taylor.”

“They’re all having such a great time; they love the process, and it feels like a dream experience for them — all so excited to support their very close friend, their ‘sister,’ Taylor,” the source further added.

In addition to Selena Gomez, supermodel Gigi Hadid is also one of the bridesmaids. Per the US Sun’s source, “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning.”

The Big Fat Taylor-Travis Wedding

Turns out, Taylor and Travis will have not one, but two weddings, according to multiple reports. A close-knit beach wedding is also on the cards. US Sun quoted an insider as saying, “The plan is to organize an entire wedding weekend, from Friday to Sunday, not just a single ceremony. Taylor and the girls are working on a multi-day celebration, wanting to make it a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship official in August this year when they posted pictures from the proposal on social media. The NFL star went down on his knees at Lee’s Summit, Missouri, amid enchanting flowers and foliage, where he popped the question and she said yes.

Sharing pictures from their big moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wrote in their social media captions, “Your English and your gym teacher are getting married.” The posts almost broke the Internet.

The couple’s love story reportedly began in 2023. The rumour mills started at the Chiefs game in 2023, when Taylor Swift smiled from the stands with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Travis Kelce doubled up as the hitmaker’s cheerleader during her concert tour, and the rest, as they say, is history.