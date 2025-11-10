Revealed – Taylor Swift’s Starry Bridesmaids List – One of Them “Wasn’t Expecting” to Be Asked

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are set to get married, and ahead of their big fat wedding, it has been revealed that the singer has asked supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Selena Gomez to be her bridesmaids, US Sun revealed.

According to the US Sun’s source, Gigi Hadid was “thrilled” as she “wasn’t expecting” to be asked. US Sun quoted the source as saying. “Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,” the source added.

Shedding details on Taylor Swift’s wedding, the source further added, “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared pictures from their proposal on Instagram in August this year. The NFL star went down on his knees and popped the question at a lush garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, surrounded by flowers and foliage. They wrote on their respective social media accounts, “Your English and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly started dating in 2023. Rumours of their romance started doing the rounds after the singer was spotted at the Chiefs game in 2023, where she was pictured flashing a bright smile with Kelce’s mother, Donna, by her side.

They made it official last year when Taylor cheered for Travis Kelce from the stands in New Jersey, where he played for the New York Jets. A month later, Scott Kingsley Swift was photographed at his daughter’s Era Tour concert. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce never really shied away from PDA, but they rarely made appearances on each other’s Instagram. Not until June last year, at least, during Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in London.

Speaking of Taylor and Selena’s friendship, they go back a long way. The Today Was a Fairytale singer, Taylor Swift, and Selena both dated a Jonas brother in 2008. Taylor was briefly in a relationship with Joe Jonas while Gomez was reportedly dating singer Nick Jonas. Earlier this year, Taylor gave an emotional speech at Selena and Benny Blanco’s reception.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. When the Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement on social media in 2024, Taylor Swift instantly commented on the post, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” When it was Taylor’s turn to announce her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Selena wrote, “When bestie gets engaged.”

Taylor Swift began her music career with hit singles like Love Story and You Belong with Me. She followed it up with more hits like We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, to name a few. The singer’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, received flak online for the lyrics. The criticism of the song lyrics garnered a reaction from Taylor herself.