Taylor Swift’s Secret Role in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Wedding Proves She’s the Ultimate Best Friend

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding was straight out of a fairy tale. The two exchanged vows in California on Saturday. Pop icon Taylor Swift wouldn’t have missed her best friend Selena’s big day for the world. She not only attended the ceremony but also delivered a moving speech at the couple’s wedding reception, according to multiple news reports. Here’s a recap of the role Taylor Swift played at Selena Gomez’s wedding.

Taylor Swift’s emotional speech at the reception had it all – the timeline of her friendship with the singer, the ‘ex’ connection (the Jonas Brothers), Selena’s heartbreaks, and finally, Selena meeting the love of her life, Benny.

“Taylor gave an extremely heartfelt speech at the wedding. She went into depth and talked about how over the years she saw Selena on the floor crying, mentioning exes, Selena having a broken heart and saying how happy she is that Selena has Benny now,” Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.

Taylor Swift, who got engaged to NFL star Travis Kelce, added in her moving speech, “It is a best friend’s dream for her best friend to find someone like Benny. So happy for her.”

Ahead of Selena’s lavish wedding in California, Taylor Swift was pictured at the Santa Barbara airport on Friday afternoon. However, she went incognito at the festivities, reportedly to avoid paparazzi for security reasons. A TMZ report stated that the singer did show up for the weekend celebrations but she chose to stay at a private rental home instead of the El Encanto hotel that hosted all the other wedding guests.

Coming back to Taylor and Selena’s friendship, they go back a long way. The Today Was a Fairytale singer, Taylor Swift, and Selena both dated a Jonas brother in 2008. Taylor was briefly in a relationship with Joe Jonas while Gomez was reportedly dating singer Nick Jonas.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders. When the Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement on social media in 2024, Taylor Swift instantly commented on the post, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” When it was Taylor’s turn to announce her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Selena wrote, “When bestie gets engaged.”

Meanwhile, the star-studded guest list at the wedding included Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, and Martin Short, friends from the music fraternity, including the likes of Ed Sheeran, Finneas, SZA, Mark Ronson, and Camila Cabello. Hollywood stars, including Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, Eric André, Zoe Saldaña, and Édgar Ramírez, were also in attendance.

Selena Gomez shared photos from her wedding ceremony on social media and simply wrote “9.27.25” (her wedding date) in the caption. “My wife in real life,” Benny Blanco’s comment on his wife’s post read. Sharing more pictures from the ceremony on his social media handle, Benny wrote, “I married a real-life Disney princess.” For those unfamiliar, before stepping into the music industry, Selena Gomez starred in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, which made her a household name.