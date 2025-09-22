Selena Gomez’s Gossip with Fiancé Benny Blanco in Viral Video Finally Decoded – And It Has a Steamy Throwback Story

Popular celebrity Selena Gomez and her beau, producer Benny Blanco, have dominated the headlines ever since they got engaged in 2024. She announced the news on Instagram on December 11, 2024, with the caption “Forever begins now.” The couple has since been posting about one another on social media. They also attended the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Popular outlet Deadline on X (formerly Twitter) shared a viral video from the awards. Selena is seen whispering to Benny Blanco. Fans were curious to know what she told her would-be husband, and it looks like we have to travel back to a throwback story.

In January 2024, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attended the Golden Globe Awards separately. While Gomez looked stunning in a light blue dress and a lovely updo, she went viral after the event for a different reason. Selena Gomez sparked quite the buzz at the Golden Globes when cameras caught her whispering something to her best friend, Taylor Swift. Whatever Selena said left the Style singer visibly shocked.

As per The Huff Post, social media was flooded with speculation. The most popular theory was that Selena had tried to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet, only to be dismissed by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. However, Selena Gomez quickly shut down the rumors on an E! News Instagram post to clarify: “Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone’s business.”

Meanwhile, in August 2024, Meryl Streep and Martin Short, both co-stars of Selena in ‘Only Murders in the Building,‘ were spotted holding hands at the show’s Season 4 premiere. Naturally, many assumed they were the “two friends” Gomez had been referring to. Even though both Streep and Short have not commented on the alleged dating rumors, they have been spotted getting cozy on several occasions.

Fast-forward to the Emmy Awards 2025, and Selena Gomez is seen sitting in the audience next to Benny Blanco as she looks at Martin Short, who is smiling while looking at his phone, then makes a sweet “aww” face and turns to Benny, appearing to say, “Marty’s texting Meryl.”

As the clip went viral, fans took to X and said, “Why do people always catch her gossiping? She’s so me.”Another quipped, “She is always at the scene of the crime. Omg, I love her.”Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted the prestigious 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, which aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Why do people always catch her gossiping😭😭😭 she’s so me — 𝓻𝓸𝓫𝓫𝔂 (@BARBlESBUSSY) September 15, 2025

While the romance between Meryl and Marty hasn’t been confirmed, Selena Gomez proved that she’s just like any of us who likes to gush over romance, grasp the latest gossip, and enjoy herself with her close brood.

Last year, at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Gomez, Streep, and Short’s popular series “Only Murders in the Building’ received 16 nominations but did not win any. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won the most awards, including the Oscar. In addition, Gomez’s beauty brand, called Rare Beauty, has also done very well in the market since its launch in 2023.