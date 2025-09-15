2025 Emmy Awards Fashion Fails – The Worst Looks That Had Fans Cringing!

The prestigious 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held on September 14. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. Several remarkable highlights made the show a wholesome and fun watch, as films like ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Adolescence,’ and ‘Hacks’ won big and took the trophy home.

As usual, everyone expected to witness award-worthy outfits and steamy fashion looks since some of Hollywood’s greatest stars attended the event. However, it was like the recent 2025 VMAs, where many celebrities leaned into over-the-top and eccentric styles. This time, the fashion outfits at the Emmys were reportedly a sheer disappointment. There were some bad colour choices, mismatched prints, and tacky makeup.

As per The List, although outfit hits and misses are part of all awards shows in history, this one reportedly looked like many wanted to change the channel and skip the show. If you are wondering what turned out to be so bad, especially when it was one of the biggest award nights, let’s look at the most unfortunate style moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Zanna Roberts Rassi’s denim disaster.

Denim outfits can be a significant gender-neutral style statement for everyone. They’re comfortable, easy, and look great when styled correctly. However, even though they’re beloved, they rarely work for black-tie events like the Emmy Awards. Fashion, beauty, and entertainment journalist and businesswoman Zanna Roberts might be a jack of all trades in her career, but her outfit yesterday was a complete miss.

Her look felt like an elegant evening gown inexplicably chopped off at the waist and replaced with a denim skirt. Instead of making a bold statement, it felt casual and out of place.

Shannon Murphy was a complete miss.

Shannon Murphy’s pastel pink gown, complete with sparkly butterfly embellishments, didn’t do her any favors. The colour clashed with her complexion and bold red lipstick, and the addition of a multicoloured tulle shawl made things even messier. The overall look was off and chaotic. While her outfit might be a miss, her impeccable acting skills make up for the mistake.

Isa Briones’s green outfit looked cringy.

Chartreuse is a tough color, and while Isa Briones pulled off the hue, the exaggerated silhouette, corset bodice, and layered fabric gave off serious cartoon villain vibes. The look did not stand out compared to her beautiful features. People were confused as the look was part couture, part costume, and ultimately more confusing than captivating. Yet, her film ‘The Pitt’ won big and her talent shined on the stage.

Did Jenna Ortega wear her jewelry box to the show?

Talented actress Jenna Ortega took one of the night’s most significant risks, wearing a jeweled top (if you can call it that) and a super low-rise skirt. With dramatic makeup and tousled hair, the raunchy look felt inappropriate for the 2025 Emmy Awards.

Sarah Paulson’s outfit gave us owl vibes.

Sarah Paulson’s gown was covered in feathers and heavy brown tones, which gave off major owl vibes. Considering how pretty she is, the rounded, oversized skirt and slicked-back hair, the look overpowered her entirely instead of highlighting her presence.

Therefore, from confusing cuts to over-the-top accessories, these stars missed the mark on TV’s biggest night. Red carpets are meant to be fun, fashion-forward, and a little daring. Even though all these popular ones missed out on the style component, the awards nights saw a series of unlimited talent win, share fun banter, and make evergreen memories.