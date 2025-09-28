Selena Gomez and the love of her life, Benny Blanco, just got hitched! The American actress and pop star has been dating the hit-machine producer for almost two years now, ruling the social media charts with their oh-so-romantic pictures now and then. What began as a strictly professional relationship slowly grew into a deep friendship and eventually blossomed into a meaningful romance. And now, it seems the two of them are finally set to take the next step as they are now wedded.

Taking to her Instagram account, Selena dropped the million-dollar pictures of her intimate wedding with Benny Blanco. Looking like something straight out of a fairytale, the singer was dressed in a pristine white wedding outfit, while her groom dressed handsomely in a black formal look. Selena did not forget to give a glimpse of the minute detailing, be it her rock-solid wedding ring to her veil decorated with the words “bride to be”. The two exchanged vows in a serene natural background and looked everything happy.

Sharing the pictures, Selena Gomez captioned it with their wedding date “9 27 2025”. On the other hand, Benny reacted to their wedding post with a very witty comment saying, “My wife in real life.” She carried a pretty little bouquet in her hand as the two of them posed romantically for the camera.

For the unversed, Selena and Benny have always been advocates of keeping their relationship under wraps. The singer had once confessed that the two of them started dating quietly in June 2023, while trying to keep themselves away from the public eye as much as they could. As a result, their relationship grew deeper and more sacred away from any unnecessary clamor and crave for attention.

Speaking about their wedding celebrations, before kicking off their big day, Selena Gomez enjoyed a pre-wedding bash with her pals. They chose the sandy shores of Mexico along with her girlfriends to celebrate her final day as a bachelorette. Benny, on the other hand, chose a more cityscape for celebration with his friends. They decided on an ultimate sundowner bash in Las Vegas, while checking into the Resorts World. His bachelor celebrations surely exceeded those of Selena, as Benny and his gang later enjoyed the evening alongside his crew as they all hit it up at a nightclub in LA.

For the unversed, it was back in December 2024 when Selena confirmed her engagement with Benny. She revealed in her Instagram post that she had accepted Benny’s proposal, leaving the internet in a complete meltdown. The announcement caught the eyes of many celebrities, including Taylor Swift, who commented, “Yes, I will be the flower girl.” Later on, singer Ed Sheeran enthusiastically revealed during one of his interviews that he had even bagged an invite to Gomez and Blanco’s wedding already.

With only a handful of pictures shared from Selena and Benny’s wedding, there is still not much information about the guest list and more details. Fans have already gone gaga on social media, congratulating the couple on their new beginnings.