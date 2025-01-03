Selena Gomez Sets Terms with Prenup Ahead of Wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024, and shared a glimpse into their private moments of love and romance. With wedding news making the rounds, the couple announced their decision to sign a prenup to safeguard their interest.

After secretly dating for 6 months, Selena and Benny announced their relationship in December 2023. However the relationship announcement surprised many. Both the celebrities are very different from each other and have a very different vibe. Where Selena is poised, Benny is quirky. But love blossomed and here we are in 2025, talking about their marriage.

The happy couple announced their engagement almost a year later on December 11, 2024. With the announcement came the speculation of the guest list, venue, and most importantly, the dress. However, what took the internet, not by surprise, was the talks of prenup. However, with a newly minted status of billionaire with her ‘Rare Beauty’ venture, Selena is expected to protect her interests.

Sources close to Gomez talked with Life & Style and mentioned, “Selena adores Benny, and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise.”

The source also mentioned that Benny Blanco is absolutely comfortable with this arrangement. With a net worth of more than 50 million dollars, Benny is a well-established name in the music industry and can take care of himself. He supports the talks of prenup and is eager to keep his would-be bride happy. Like Selena, Benny is also sure that the relationship will last and wants to provide all for his fiancée.

Selena Gomez is looking forward to her big day and wants to celebrate it with her circle of empowered women such as Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Meryl Streep. It has been reported that Jennifer Aniston has also extended her guidance and expertise in planning her wedding. The same source told Life & Style that Selena is looking forward to being a normal bride and making lists and plans. She wants to enjoy the process with her friends and experience every moment.

Selena and Jennifer share their manager and have always been cordial with each other. However, over the past few years, both became more close and now have a sibling-like relationship. Jennifer considers Selena as her younger sister and wants to make her big day perfect for her. Jennifer Aniston is known for throwing perfect events and parties and is more than capable of handling one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

The source also mentioned that Benny is also taking an interest in the wedding preparations, but in his own style. The groom-to-be is an absolute foodie and is concentrating on the dinner menu. A request from Benny for a Taco Bell truck during cocktail hour didn’t come as a surprise.