Selena Gomez Values "Self-Respect" And A "Healthy" Relationship Amid Romance With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has been glowing and gushing about her new romance with music producer Benjamin Joseph Levin, popularly known as Benny Blanco. The couple first met while collaborating on their hit track I Can't Get Enough in 2019. Gomez recently graced the cover of Vogue México, and in an exclusive with the coveted fashion magazine, the Wolves hitmaker revealed that "self-respect" is her top priority when it comes to being in love with someone. “Honestly, I have to start being attracted to the right kind of people, because it's a bit of both." Gomez continued, “It's very hard to find someone who can listen to you and care about you, but I know when it happens it will be great, and you will want it to be healthy."

As per the People report, Gomez didn't make her relationship with Blanco official until she posted on social media on December 7 to thank him for being in her life. She referred to him as her "absolute everything" and the "best thing that's ever happened" in response to remarks left by fans. The Only Murders in the Building actress posted an adorable sign of their love on her Instagram story recently. She shared a monochrome image of her hand displaying a diamond ring bearing the initial "B."

In the lead-up to Christmas, Blanco and Gomez have been getting intimate, in an Instagram carousel post captioned “New York, my favorite moments w you this week.” The Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared a picture of them embracing with a couple of friends. In the last picture, the lovebirds can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. As per Elle sources, while appearing on Jay Shetty's podcast last year, the Single Soon songstress confessed that she is "steadfast in seeking a healthy relationship even after experiencing painful heartbreaks."

“Being in moments in my life, whether it was my health or personal life, friendships, relationships, I feel like giving myself completely to something is just the best way I can love,” she said. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself and armor, if you will. And I never, I never let that happen because I still believe, and I still hope, I hope for love, and I hope for healing, and I hope for change. And I never wanna lose that. Of course, there are days where I feel so far away, but I would rather continue to get my heart broken than to not feel at all."

Gomez added, "I think I’ll just always be that kind of person, and I would say I’m grateful for my past because it has made me a lot stronger.” Blanco and Gomez have been dating for six months, and the couple seems to be comfortable making things public now.

