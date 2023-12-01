Khloé Kardashian, the 39-year-old founder of Good American, recently expressed her relief at saying goodbye to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card tradition. Khloé shared a delightful carousel of photos featuring her children, True and Tatum, and her niece, Dream Kardashian, on November 29 on Instagram. Khloé's candid approach to capturing family moments provided a humorous glimpse into the difficulties of putting together a picture-perfect holiday card, reports E! News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Snaps at Mom Kris Jenner and Sister Khloé Kardashian for Being 'Too Controlling'

Given the tumultuous history associated with these annual photoshoots, Khloé's reluctance to participate in the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card tradition comes as no surprise. The now-defunct tradition faced accusations of Photoshop, scheduling conflicts, and sibling rivalry. Notably, the drama peaked in 2018 when Kim Kardashian told Kourtney Kardashian that she was "the least exciting to look at," escalating family tensions. In light of such difficulties, it appears that the Kardashians have chosen a more spontaneous and genuine portrayal of their family life, as evidenced by Khloé's recent Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé shared a series of photos in which she humorously acknowledged the difficulty of gathering her three young subjects for a shot. "I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card; I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe," she captioned the photo. True to her words, the candid shots depict the difficulties of putting together a perfect family portrait, with each child looking in a different direction in each frame. Fans appreciated her lighthearted approach to parenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Making an OnlyFans Account to Sell Her 'Lucrative' Feet Pictures

Khloé's Instagram posts not only highlight the difficulties of family photos but also the strong bonds that exist within the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Recently, Khloé shared a Thanksgiving celebration post in Palm Springs featuring the cousins, including Tatum and True, spending quality time together. According to the sources from People, Khloé also took many sibling photos as her children enjoyed "chasing each other around the Christmas tree." "My everything and more," she wrote alongside another image of True and Tatum.

Tatum has become the center of attention and affection as the youngest member of Khloé's family. Fans had also pointed out Tatum's striking resemblance to Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., as well as her brother, Rob Kardashian. In response to a fan's question on X, Khloé revealed that Tatum is "He’s the sweetest most affectionate little man. He really reminds me of my dad and my brother. It’s beautiful."

Also Read: When Khloe Kardashian Threw a Cake at Her Mom Kris Jenner: "How Does Payback Taste?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloé's Instagram posts have gotten a lot of attention for their authenticity and have received positive feedback from fans, as reported by Hollywood Life. Many praised Khloé for her role as an "awesome auntie and mother," while others admired Dream's relationship with her cousins. “I love that Dream is part of your wolf pack,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Rob might as well move in so Dream can stay over permanently," while a third added, “Love that Rob’s babygirl [sic] is always with Khloe!”

More from Inquisitr

Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Khloé Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson, Asks Him if He’s a Sociopath

Khloe Kardashian Posts Never-Before-Seen Photographs of Her Brother Rob and Mason, Kourtney's Son