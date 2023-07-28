ASAP Rocky Disses Travis Scott in a New Song Over His Alleged Romance With Rihanna

ASAP Rocky is seemingly hyping up the beef with Travis Scott over his alleged fling with Rihanna in 2015, the Am I Dreaming rapper recently threw subtle shade at the Trance rapper during his Rolling Loud Festival Performance. As per TMZ, Rocky gave a sneak peek of 3 unreleased songs on Sunday night from his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb, one of the tracks went viral for its unfiltered lyrics - "First you stole my flow, so I stole your bitch / Then you stole my style, I need at least like 10 percent. All due disrespect, I hope you take offense."

According to ETonline, Rihanna and Scott never publically confirmed their relationship but the two were allegedly linked up in 2015, Scott had been associated with the Umbrella hitmaker' 'Anti Tour' as a supporting act, and he also co-wrote and co-produced the hit single, B***h Better Have My Money. Reportedly around that time, Scott had lost his cool when some fans mistook him for A$AP Rocky when he was spotted at Up & Down nightclub in NYC since they sported similar styles, reports TMZ. Rocky himself has accused Scott several times of stealing his 'fashion sense'.

However, fans thought Rocky's recent diss was more 'disrespectful' to Rihanna with whom he is expecting a second child, "Travis Scott Vs Asap Rocky is pay per view worthy," one fan tweeted on Sunday, while a second Twitter fan called the beef "forced." A third listener fan teased, "This is more disrespectful to Rihanna than anyone." The US Magazine had reported that the Diamonds songstress and the Goosebumps rapper got super cozy at his private party held at Up & Down in NYC. “They were dancing extremely close,” an eyewitness had revealed, adding further - “They are totally together. They weren’t hiding at all.” However, both wanted their relationship to remain 'under the wraps', journalist Jonah Weiner during a 'Throwing Fits' podcast interview had revealed to co-hosts Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris that he was the first one to break the news publically.

This Tuesday, Rihanna was seen at another Travis Scott concert in NYC. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/RTc0B4Euq9 — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) September 9, 2015

“I broke the news about him and Rihanna, which they told me not to do,” the former Complex editor explained. “Apparently, what Complex editor Joe LaPuma, our boy Joe The Puma, told me was that it hurt Complex’s relationship with Travis. This was in 2015/16 I wrote this. But apparently, for the next couple of years, he would complain about that.” Schlossman continued that both the music idols did not like the news about their relationship to be leaked, “It’s not because he’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I’m smashing Rihanna.’ It’s because Rihanna’s like, ‘Don’t tell anyone that I’m smashing Travis Scott, please.” It’s obviously embarrassing as f–k.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Their romance soon fizzled out and Scott moved on with Kylie Jenner in 2017. The on-off couple shares two kids, a daughter Stormi and a son Aire. Rocky and ASAP were first linked in 2019 after which they kept their relationship a secret. However, Rocky confirmed it in 2021 during an exclusive interview with GQ - "It's so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he gushed, calling Rihanna "the love of my life." One year later, the couple announced they are expecting their first child together, Rihanna gave birth to son RZA in May 2022. "Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever. ... They both feel really blessed and couldn't be happier," a source exclusively told the US Magazine in November 2022, adding that Rihanna and Rocky "love being parents" to their baby boy.

