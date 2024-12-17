Selena Gomez Got Engaged in August But Delayed Announcement Over Ex Justin Bieber: Source

Selena Gomez recently announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco on her Instagram, and fans are thrilled. However, rumor has it that the Only Murders in the Building star said 'yes' months ago, in August this year, and chose to keep their happy news a secret until now. Insiders now believe that the decision to hold off on sharing news might have something to do with Gomez’s history with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Benny Blanco proposed to Selena Gomez

back in August,but she didn't announce

it right away according to the insiders.

The thing is that Justin & Hailey had just

had a son at the time,so Selena didn't

want everyone to think she was

competing with her ex & stealing

the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/wADLeyMUoa — Alexandra Spencer🍉🇷🇺💔 (@AlexandraS35848) December 13, 2024

Sources reasoned that August saw Justin and Hailey Bieber welcome their first child and hence an announcement then would have sent the media into a frenzy. As reported by Irish Star, a source said, "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way." As reported by The Mirror US, the person added, "Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin's baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one-up him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez and Justin were Hollywood’s ultimate couple, their rollercoaster romance making headlines from 2009 to 2018. This initially caused bad blood between Hailey and Gomez. When Justin and Gomez closed the book on their on-again, off-again relationship in 2018, the Baby singer quickly moved on, proposing to Hailey less than a year later. What followed was a digital cold war—cryptic likes, subtle posts, and plenty of fan-fueled speculation, as reported by Irish Star. When the online tension grew unbearable, Gomez herself voiced out to silence trolls. She said, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

However, now, interestingly, Hailey hit 'like' on Gomez's post, fueling fan chatter. Many have argued that with Gomez now stepping into a new chapter of her life, her past with Justin well behind her, Hailey might just be exhaling a quiet sigh of relief. In her recent engagement post on Instagram, Gomez showed off her shining new ring and captioned it, "Forever begins now." She shared glimpses of a love-filled day—a cozy picnic complete with chilled champagne and Taco Bell delights, followed by a tender moment on the closet floor, where Blanco planted a sweet kiss on her forehead.

The two took their decade-long creative partnership to the next level and began dating in June 2023. On Kai Cenat's Twitch stream, Blanco spilled the tea—it was Gomez who made the first move and asked him out. Having created hits like Same Old Love and Kill 'Em With Kindness, Blanco has long been a part of Gomez’s musical journey. Gomez in an interview earlier this year also shared that Blanco felt like home—safe and solid.