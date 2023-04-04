AI Generates Stunning Images of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's Imaginary Wedding

The Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber controversy is getting crazier by the minute. Fans are excited over a sequence of AI-generated images that showcase the ex-couple in wedding attire. Meaww reports that Artificial Intelligence (AI) broke the internet by recreating what a Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber wedding might have looked like. The AI showcased four wedding scenarios, each offering a sensational depiction of the couple’s dream wedding.

In the AI-generated images, Selena is seen sporting a veil, and her hair is styled elegantly in all of the pictures along with a slightly different white wedding gown each time. Justin, on the other hand, appears dapper in various wedding suits, keeping his signature mustache intact. However, he dons two different hairstyles and hair colors while posing in the collection of four photos. Despite their breakup years ago, fans still remain hopeful for a possible reunion.

Excited fans were quick to comment on the beautifully generated AI images. "Beautuful [sic]... first love never forget," a fan wrote. "One thing for sure they would have beautiful-looking children," another user said. "Twin flame," a third comment read. But some of them were unconvinced with the fantasy imagery. "This doesn't look like them. ChatGPT is not that sophisticated after all," one user commented, while another added, "They look miserable." Another comment read: "They look like they were from the '60s." A fourth comment read, "1,2 are good but 3, I tried every possible angle she looks more of Amber, 4 am still thinking, and Justin let's not talk about it."

The A-lister couple were dating on-and-off from 2010 until 2018, and their relationship is termed one of the most famous on-off romances in Hollywood. According to People, the pop stars first met in 2009, after Bieber admitted that Gomez was his celebrity crush. The amorous pair kept their relationship under wraps for several months before making their public debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2011.

After nearly two years together, they broke up for the first time — a vicious cycle that would repeat for five more years, until their final split, after which Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, in 2018.

"We were so in love. Nothing else mattered," Bieber told in an exclusive interview with Complex in 2015 about his and Gomez's early relationship, calling it a "marriage kind of thing." In another interview with radio host Big Boy, Bieber confirmed that their split had been incredibly painful for both of them. "[The breakup] affected us, especially when we are in front of so many people," Bieber said, revealing that his song All That Matters was written while working through the breakup. "It's such a public thing. It's just hard for the both of us. But you know, she's a great woman. I love her [to] this day."

In a tell-all interview with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Gomez opened up about her breakup with Bieber: "I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," she said, confirming it was "emotional" abuse.