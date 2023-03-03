Selena Gomez Goes Fishing As Hailey Posts Sweet Birthday Wishes for Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has blocked out the noise and is connecting with nature amid the drama between the singer, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Rumors, conspiracies, and drama seem to be following Selena Gomez on social media. Cosmopolitan reports that Kylie Jenner lost almost one million followers on Instagram and Selena Gomez gained 10 million followers at the beginning of March making her the most-followed female celebrity in the world. This news came amidst the claims that Hailey Bieber has been throwing shade at Gomez for many years and that there has been a recent feud between them. Fans are flooding Gomez's account to show their support after the ugly Tik Tok video fiasco broke out. Meanwhile, Selena is shutting out trolls and negativity with a refreshing fishing trip with her 9-year-old half-sister Gracie Elliott Teefey.

Posting a grateful message along with pictures from the fishing trip the Only Murders in the Building star wrote, "Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful, and blessed lady!" The 30-year-old actress proudly posed with her younger sibling as they showed off the prized catch of the day while cruising through the water. Both the sisters seemed to enjoy each other's company, having fun conversations and matching energies in their pictures. Selena is seen wearing a black printed oversized hoodie set and her sister is in a casual black t-shirt and pants.

In one fun video, Selena posted a recording of Gracie, who seems unaware of the video being taken as she asks her big sister, "Wait, who are you texting to," causing Gomez to reply, "No one!" and smiling back at the camera. The adorable siblings were last seen together when Gracie accompanied Selena for the Golden Globe Awards, where the pair walked the red carpet and posed for the paparazzi together in January. While Gomez was taking a break in the fresh air, Hailey Bieber was busy posting mushy pictures with Justin Bieber wishing him his 29th birthday on March 1.

Sharing a carousel of sweet moments with the Ghost singer, Hailey wished her husband a Happy Birthday with an amorous message: "29 never looked so good. Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn’t possibly sum up all that you embody. So here’s to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love. ✨🥳," she wrote. She also shared the post on her story with the caption, "29!!!!!!!!" along with an adorable video of young Justin playing the drums.

iHeart reports that the model is no longer limiting comments on her Instagram posts amid the recent catfight with Selena. She too was apparently on a break from social media, and Bieber's birthday post marks her first after being absent for three days from Instagram. The endearing post has since received nearly 1 million likes. The Rhone skin founder too lost over a million followers as a result of the online spat with Gomez.