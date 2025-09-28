Inside Selena Gomez’s ‘Bridezilla Moment’ That Reportedly Left Mom Mandy Teefey Heartbroken

Selena Gomez‘s pretty dreamy moments from her wedding with Benny Blanco are winning hearts all over the world. The 33-year-old got hitched to the successful producer in California in what seemed to be an intimate celebration attended by only close ones to the couple. While neither of the duo dropped any other detailed pictures from how the celebration turned out, an insider has now divulged some serious scoop about Selena’s total bridezilla moment, which left her mother, Mandy Teefey, shocked.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider to the couple who was a part of all the planning and celebrations of Selena and Benny’s wedding revealed that the actress had completely shunned her mother, Mandy, from her big day. The final nail in the coffin happened when Selena chose her maternal grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle over her mother, who had single-handedly raised her. As per the insider, Mandy was shattered over this devastating blow.

The insider revealed “Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother to walk her down the aisle. In a shock move, she chose her grandfather, David, to give her away to Benny. David and his wife Debbie broke down in tears of joy when she asked him. Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

While this has been just a scoop from the big fat wedding of Selena and Benny, it cannot be agreed for sure if indeed the singer made such a decision to not include her mother by taking away the honor of the former walking her daughter down the aisle. It must be noted that Selena and Mandy’s relationship over the years have kind of been dramatic and seen several highs and lows. However, the actress has always been particularly close to her maternal grandparents. In one of her interviews with the Food Network, she had recollected, “I live with my grandparents, so we’re always in the kitchen and we’re always cooking.”

The source further mentioned that Selena Gomez arrived at the decision of honoring her grandparents at her wedding since she considers them to have literally raised her. She had also not informed her mother of this decision till the very last minute, and even asked her grandfather David to keep the news to himself until she asked.

Recalling the situation when Mandy got to know about her daughter’s wish, the source added, “Selena lived with them before she moved in with Benny and considers them to have raised her. She didn’t feel there was any bigger way she could reward and honor her grandfather than to ask him to be such a huge part of her wedding. While she loves her mother and Brian, she sat them down and explained why she’d come to her decision and what a privilege it would be for her grandfather. This is something she believes he deserves more than anyone else. Selena didn’t tell her mother for almost a month.”

For the unversed, Selena and Benny got engaged last year in December. The two of them had been dating secretly for over two years now. Their wedding post has received a thunderous response from fans and different members of the fraternity.