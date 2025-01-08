‘He Did Not…’: Here’s Why Selena Gomez Left Justin Bieber Off Her Wedding Guest List

Selena Gomez has reportedly made it clear that her ex, Justin Bieber, will not be invited to her upcoming wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco. Insiders revealed to RadarOnline that Gomez and Blanco are moving forward with their lives and they are clearly not interested in maintaining any unpleasant ties with the past.

Fans of the former star couple might have been waiting for a miracle reunion but no such possibility seems to exist, at least so far. The pop star, who was once part of the popular “Jelena” pairing, is all set to start a new chapter in her life. The couple announced their engagement news on December 11th, 2024. Gomez wrote in her post: Forever begins now. Her flourishing relationship with Blanco gives off clear relationship goals.

“Justin would like to be friends—he genuinely has no hard feelings—but Selena isn’t interested,” a source shared. “The truth is he did not treat her well, and out of respect for herself, she doesn’t allow people that have hurt her to be in her world,” the source added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Gomez and Bieber’s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship lasted nearly a decade, from 2010 to 2018. Following their breakup, Bieber married Hailey Baldwin later that year. A happy husband and father now, Bieber has attempted to maintain a cordial dynamic with Gomez in several ways. However, the singer and her fiancé have been sure to maintain a sharp distance from him.

Interestingly, Bieber shares a long history with Blanco, both professionally and personally. The duo has worked together on several chart-topping hits. The list includes Eenie Meenie, Love Yourself, and Cold Water. Either way, the duo’s history doesn’t seem to affect Selena. Irrespective of Bieber’s connection to Blanco, Gomez’s decision remains steadfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“When Selena went public with her relationship with Benny, Justin tried to ease any tension,” the insider revealed. They added that Hailey Baldwin even liked a social media post about the couple’s engagement. However, Gomez is strict in her decision and has left no room for reconciliation. “For a long time, she thought Justin was the love of her life, but now she realizes how wrong she was. Benny is her soulmate, and she’s so grateful to have found him,” the source elaborated.

In line with many other high-profile Hollywood couples, Gomez and Blanco have already signed a prenuptial agreement. The decision, as Life & Style states, is Gomez’s commitment to protecting her successful beauty brand, Rare Beauty. A source close to the couple noted, “Blanco gets it. He wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue at all.”