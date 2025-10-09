Before Travis Kelce, There Was a Kennedy — Inside Taylor Swift’s Wild ‘Kidnapping’ Rumor

Many of newer Taylor Swift fans were taken by surprise when her old photo resurfaced, revealing her past connection to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ever since the pop star announced her engagement to Travis Kelce, her past love life has also garnered attention. Before her current fiancé came into the picture, Swift had been in few relationships. Among those was her this short-lived romance.

A fan shared a snapshot of Taylor with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from 2012, which started a new conversation online. The picture in question shows the pop star shielding her face from the scorching sun on a very sunny day. The Secretary of Health and Human Services is seen right beside Swift, sporting a subtle smile. The Bad Blood singer is seen wearing a red polka dot bikini with striped shorts. Meanwhile, RFK Jr. was seen in a blue t-shirt and shorts.

RFK Jr. and Taylor Swift in 2012. He hit the wall way harder than she did pic.twitter.com/CVdvL55KvH — cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) October 7, 2025

As the photo resurfaced on social media, many people flocked to comment on Swift’s alleged history with the Kennedy family. “RFK Jr. and Taylor Swift in 2012. He hit the wall way harder than she did,” wrote one user.

There might be many people who don’t know that Taylor Swift was romantically linked to Kennedy Jr.’s son Conor. At that time, the singer was spending some time with the family at their Hyannis Port, Ma. Estate.

After the photo from 2012 resurfaced, many Swifties expressed their surprise. “How am I just now putting together that the Kennedy Taylor Swift ‘dated’ was RFK Jr.’s son,” wrote one user.

“Having learned about the Kennedy family accusing Taylor Swift of kidnapping RFK Jr’s son, I feel like there is no more left to learn!” wrote another. A third added, “My biggest takeaway of the Taylor Swift post-album release craze is that she dated f[-] RFK Jr’s son when he was 17 while she was in her 20s.”

She was dating a Kennedy, y’all don’t pay enough attention to tabloids and stuff or you don’t remember. It was thoroughly documented. The “Red” era. RFK Jr.’s son. — Jules (@JulianeWriter) October 7, 2025

While many of us might have forgotten about the brief romance, at that time, Page Six claimed that the singer was “totally in love with Conor.” The source at that time claimed, “They are inseparable and are all over each other all the time. While his relatives really like Taylor, some think their affectionate behavior is cute, but it has made others in the family feel a bit uneasy.”

Insider also claimed that Taylor Swift and Conor’s relationship went to the next level very fast, and the singer even sent a plane for him. The source said at that time, “He’s been with her ever since, and his family doesn’t know when he will be back.”

At that time, the pop star was accused of kidnapping him. Swift told Rolling Stone, “It’s an interesting way to spin something into a story.”