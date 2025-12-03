Travis Kelce Made a Shocking ‘No Taylor Swift Songs’ Request — and the Chiefs President Just Revealed the Reason

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship, their combined fan base has remained excited for any new information about the couple that might shed more light on their chemistry. Recently, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan appeared on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams and talked about one of Kelce’s requests regarding his fiancée’s songs.

Donovan revealed that Kelce had asked not to play Swift’s songs at Arrowhead Stadium when the two started dating. Donovan said, “We’re not taking advantage of this relationship. I joked with him early on in the first year: we never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she was in the building. Travis, to his credit, is all about the team, and he’s all about the guys, and he’s all about being part of a team and not being separate.”

He further added, “And he said, ‘That separates me… When we’re playing a game. When we’re in that stadium, it’s about us. And I want it to be about us.’ I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach’s relationship.”

“We never showed Taylor on our big board in our stadium, never. It was respectful… We’re not taking advantage of this relationship.” Chiefs President Mark Donovan on how the team has handled Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship@Chiefs | @MDChiefs | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/rCzcd5nCvv — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 1, 2025



Donovan also mentioned that he assured Kelce to never use his relationship with Swift for monetization purposes. On the show, Donovan said, “It’s a relationship. We’re not going to monetize it. We’re not going to go out there and go crazy.”

He then added, “For a couple of years, all those shots you see of Taylor in the stadium—he scores a touchdown, he makes a catch, it goes to Taylor, especially the first year. We never showed Taylor on our big boards in our stadium, never. It was respectful. We’re not going to do that.”

While Swift might not have come up on the big boards when attending one of Kelce’s games, she did attend a number of them to show her support. Kelce has also attended Swift’s multiple shows of the Eras tour. The couple constantly supports each other’s careers and Swift even admitted on air that she is a fan of Kelce’s podcast while mentioning that it was the reason she was dating him.

💬 | Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift’s @NewHeightShow appearance “Taylor killed it. For her to trust us and come on our show and release all that information to the world and to be as open as she was, I think the resounding sentiment to everyone was awesome to see.” pic.twitter.com/afgF7jLdIo — Taylor Swift Throwbacks (Fan Account) (@TayBackWhen) October 31, 2025

Appearing on an episode of New Heights that is hosted by Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, Swift said, “This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

The couple had been dating since 2023, and it was in August 2025 that they got engaged. The couple has not yet announced an official marriage date yet though speculations are going on hinting that they might do it next year.

Kelce’s request to Donovan regarding not playing Swift’s songs shows how he wanted to put a boundary regarding the way they are perceived by the audience who are attending his game. Despite both of them being very public figures, he has shown a clear understanding of the way they want to appear in front of other people, including their fans.