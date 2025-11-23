Taylor Swift’s Quiet Breakups – Celebrity Friendships That Reportedly Fizzled With Time and Controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of abuse.

Pop icon Taylor Swift is one of the most successful female artists of all time. The billionaire singer, songwriter, and performer is a brand in herself who needs no introduction. With 14 Grammy awards, breaking several Billboard records with over 50 million albums globally, and not to mention having the highest-grossing Eras tour concerts, she’s a one-woman army.

To refer to her as merely successful is, in fact, an understatement at this point. Taylor Swift is a prodigy who’s a master of her art. No wonder she achieved billionaire status in 2023 solely from her stellar music career earnings. With a net worth of $1.6 billion as of late 2024, the pop star’s songs often explore common, relatable themes such as teen romance, heartbreak, loneliness, self-love, and friendships.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire with an official net worth of $1.1 billion. pic.twitter.com/nYvG5jvXkx — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) October 27, 2023

Alongside her billionaire status, Swift also found the love of her life when she confirmed her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, who popped the “BIG” question, and she, of course, said “YES.” The couple announced the news through a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025.

As the world went gaga over her engagement, suddenly all her love songs made sense. It followed speculation about who would be her bridesmaid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Over the years, Swift has formed close bonds with many fellow celebrities, even forming her well-known “girl squad.” While writing music about her romantic life, which includes the highs and the lows, Swift often spent her downtime with her tight-knit circle—longtime friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran, and Zoë Kravitz.

Yet, as they say, when people are younger, friendships are primarily based on proximity and later become more about intention; hence, Taylor Swift also lost several friends from her inner circle. These names include actress Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss, who many fans once viewed as best friends.

The two had a significant falling out sometime last year.. The two became friends around 2014 and, for years, appeared inseparable. Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended Swift’s famous Fourth of July parties, and Swift was named godmother to three of their daughters: James, Inez, and Betty.

BREAKING: Taylor Swift Just BROKE UP with best friend Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds after new evidence indicate her SERIOUS involvement in the Justin Baldoni case. Taylor was the godmother of Lively’s four kids. pic.twitter.com/oTbTjyPsvZ — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 29, 2025

However, their friendship reportedly hit a rough patch when Lively became involved in a legal dispute with her “It Ends With Us” co-star Justin Baldoni in 2024. Lively accused her co-star of sexual misconduct in the workplace in her lawsuit. Even though Justin Baldoni’s attorney claimed the allegations were completely false, the controversy became highly publicized, with new evidence emerging every week.

Taylor Swift’s name was also in the lawsuit. Baldoni’s legal filing mentioned a meeting involving Swift, Lively, and Lively’s husband, Reynolds. However, a TMZ source said it was unplanned. In addition, Blake Lively’s lawsuit also mentioned that A-list stars have been utilizing these tactics to bully people into getting what they want.

Reportedly, while writing the famous rooftop scene where Blake (Lily) and Justin (Ryle) meet for the first time, Baldoni praised Lively’s script edits, even suggesting Taylor Swift supported her creative input. However, Baldoni later alleged that his praise was instead forced than genuine. Though the complaint has since been dismissed, the two haven’t been publicly seen together since October 2024.

Another once-beloved member of Swift’s circle was Karlie Kloss. The duo were really close friends, but since 2018, the pair have not been spotted together at public events, and Taylor Swift also did not attend her wedding. Kloss was also associated with Scooter Braun, who had acquired Swift’s early masters without her approval, resulting in a lawsuit and a strained relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @communitydaisy

Lastly, in 2025, rumors also swirled about a possible rift between Swift and actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry. The trio were certified besties and even appeared in one of Swift’s videos for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version).”

📸 | Taylor Swift out tonight with Miles and Keleigh Teller pic.twitter.com/C9yFntwKuB — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 13, 2023

However, the three have not been spotted together since the 2024 Super Bowl. Teller later appeared on Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on November 12, 2025. The trio has had a chatty good time, allegedly putting all the rumors to rest. Currently, the singer is enjoying the success of her album “Life of a Showgirl,” which was released on October 3, 2025.