Justin Baldoni’s ‘Inappropriate’ Comments During It Ends With Us Filming Take Blake Lively Legal Battle to New Level

The Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit has escalated, as behind-the-scenes footage from the set of It Ends With Us surfaced. According to RadarOnline.com, the actor-director was caught on camera joking about missing “s—– harassment training.” As seen in the footage, Baldoni visibly made the crew and his co-stars uncomfortable with his comments during the filming.

His comments came just before they were gearing up to shoot a bar scene. The footage was filed by his own studio, Wayfarer, as an exhibit. In the recording, Justin Baldoni is seen casually chatting with his co-stars, Blake Lively and Jenny Slate, at a table. At one point, in the footage, he is seen making a comment in Lively’s direction, which included the word “sexy.” However, his legal team argued that it was an “entirely unremarkable” comment, despite creating a visibly awkward and uncomfortable situation on the filming set.

His attorney further argued that his comment was harmless as his “facial expression was neutral and not ogling or suggestive.” In addition, they also stated that Blake Lively, who was allegedly the target of his comment, wasn’t “scantily clad.” In fact, as they argued, she was wearing a fleece onesie, a costume also worn by many of the other cast members during the scene.

Baldoni’s team’s filing also states that Blake Lively’s response wasn’t intense, as she only responded with “all good.” However, it is to be noted that in the recording, her voice is not clearly audible.

The footage revealed even more controversial moments. In the same footage, Justin is seen turning towards Slate next and making a comment that sparked significant backlash. “Sorry, I missed the s-xual harassment training,” Baldoni allegedly said, dramatically rolling his eyes.

Although his comments were interpreted differently by most people who watched the recording, his legal team characterized them in a completely different way. According to them, his statement was just an apology to his previous comment towards Lively to confirm “if his remark was inappropriate.”

However, despite what his attorneys say, online users have not been forgiving towards Justin Baldoni. In particular, since Blake’s response is not clearly audible in the recording, many questioned if she truly said “all good.”

“I’m struggling to work out what the worst moment is. The up and down her body leer or the eye roll that gave away what he truly thinks about the idea of s-xual harassment training,” wrote one on Reddit.

Another added, “I hate how smug and smiling he is, thinking he can just get away with being a creep to multiple women on a daily basis for this project.” A third echoed, “You can really feel how viscerally uncomfortable everyone is around him.”

The video has gone viral as the legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues to intensify. A source close to the It Ends With Us director commented about the recording that “There is nothing to hide and it was submitted as part of the defendant’s evidence.”