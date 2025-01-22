Justin Baldoni has been labeled the ‘most hated man’ in Hollywood, and no one wants to keep in touch with the actor and director. This has happened due to the explosive allegations by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively. RadarOnline recently revealed that the beloved actress’s accusations have created a wave of discussion in Hollywood.

In the jaw-dropping legal complaint, the Gossip Girl fame, 37, has accused Baldoni, 40, of not just making inappropriate comments but even of several other forms of sexual harassment and workplace violations.

Justin Baldoni has been dropped by his talent agency WME following Blake Lively’s lawsuit, Deadline reports. pic.twitter.com/bB2N2DchP7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2024

The list of allegations include:

Baldoni shared inappropriate and explicit videos and images on set, which included brazenly showing the cast and crew pornographic images and videos, which contributed to a toxic work environment.

He discussed his private sexual escapades in front of Blake, which included encounters where he said he might not have received consent.

He more often than not crossed widely accepted boundaries, he added unwanted and improvised physical intimacy scenes, which made Blake deeply uncomfortable. Baldoni would often burst into Lively’s makeup trailer when she was undressed.

Justin hired a friend, not a local actor, who was portrayed as an obstetrician. The man was filmed with his face and hands close to Blake’s almost naked genitalia during the birth scene. The usual restrictions for such scenes were nowhere in place, this raised more concerns about boundaries in a workspace.

Lively’s personal space was violated by Baldoni, he stood uncomfortably too close to her and would “breathe down her neck”, this contributed to a hostile work environment.

When Blake caught strep throat during the shoot, Baldoni sent her to a dietician, for advice on probiotics. However, the expert was a weight-loss specialist in reality, and Lively, who had recently given birth to her fourth child just before the shoot, felt body-shamed during the visit.

Lively even accuses the co-producer of the film, Jamey Health of misconduct on set. This includes him showing a video of her naked wife giving birth. Even he entered her makeup trailer without permission while she was topless.

During the shoot, tensions between Justin and Blake escalated to the point where an urgent meeting amongst the film set was conducted to discuss what Blake described as a hostile work environment.

Ryan Reynolds, her husband, also supposedly attended the meeting. As per her lawsuit, the meeting outlined certain demands that aimed at curbing problems Blake attributed to Justin and Health’s inappropriate behavior. As per sources, no one in Hollywood wants to touch him and work for/with him ever since the allegations were made public. He was also dropped by his talent agency WME after the bombshell lawsuit.

The complaint alleges Baldoni discussed his past porn addiction openly, which made Lively uncomfortable. She reportedly asked him privately to stop bringing it up, but the complaint claims he later told the cast she’d “never seen porn,” which escalated the discomfort. Context… pic.twitter.com/ujDXlUvuk7 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) December 27, 2024

The demands by Blake included a prohibition against showing her images and videos of nude women. She even discussed Baldoni’s past of “pornography addiction“- and making inappropriate comments regarding her sexual experiences, her weight, or genitalia.

In addition to these, Blake requested that no mention should be made of her recently deceased father. She even had to insist that no oral sex, on-camera climaxing, or unnecessary sex scenes should be added to the script outside of the original script. Lively intentionally stayed out of hosting Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary premiere because of the emotional toll taken on her due to the filming of It Ends With Us.