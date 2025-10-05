Video of Travis Kelce Begging Ex Kayla Nicole to ‘get off your phone’ Resurfaces After Taylor Swift’s New Album Release

Taylor Swift just released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. One of the songs is getting more attention than others as she took a jab on Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend, Kayla Nicole.

The song ‘Opalite’ includes the lyrics, “You were in it for real. She was on her phone And you were just a pose.” At first fans were not sure if the lyrics are intended towards Nicole or some other Kelce’s ex but now they have found proof of her being on the phone and Travis begging her to get off her phone.

The two had an on and off romance between 2017 and 2022 and Travis was in competition with Nicole’s phone for some quality time and attention. The video shows the couple bickering on a date night as Nicole was filming herself with a wine glass in hand. Kelce added, “Just drink the wine so we can go.” Nicole says, “she loved it here.”

In another video, Nicole complained that she wouldn’t be on social media if someone gave her some attention. She might have been referring to Kelce here. Kelce replied, Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. You’re not even drinking your wine anymore. Can we go?”

I know people see this as a comment about the ex. Yes it’s shade. But she’s almost flipping the script here. This is TO TRAVIS. He wanted the same things she did and he was also not valued. She’s bringing that to light. She knows the videos of him with the ex are out there. She… pic.twitter.com/OfXKznTiBw — Britt ❤️‍🔥 (@britt_swiftie13) October 3, 2025



This just shows how incompatible they were, Kelce wanted to leave and Nicole wanted some attention from him. This video may not have been relevant earlier but now that Taylor Swift shaded Nicole in her album, the fans are having a field day. Meanwhile, Swift has insisted a lot of lyrics reflect the time she wrote them and that can be months or years ago.

Her song Opalite was first mentioned in the New Heights podcast as she announced her album release date. They also mentioned that Opalite is Travis’s favorite song. The song’s title is linked to Kelce’s birthstone, and it also sheds light on the man-made concept of happiness. Taylor Swift has not confirmed any other theories about the song.

Some fans feel the pop drama is getting immature, arguing that Taylor shouldn’t give so much attention to Kelce’s ex. Meanwhile, some fans interpreted the song’s lyrics to show how she brought light to Kelce’s life and how his previous relationships did not work out.

Some netizens have also mocked Swift over the song and its lyrics, pointing out that both she and Kelce are in their thirties and accusing them of being petty or immature. Swifties, on the other hand, totally love the new album and are turning to dissect all the lyrics and easter eggs.