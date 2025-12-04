Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting a Prenup? Expert Spills Juicy Details as Wedding Planning Begins

Love may be blind, but when your net worth ticks past a billion, nobody’s walking down the aisle without paperwork. So when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dropped their engagement news, attorneys immediately reached for their calculators!

Let’s cut to the chase and tell you that yes, legal experts say a prenup absolutely makes sense for Taylor Swift and her husband-to-be, because that’s what financially savvy, famous adults do. And as attorney Kara Chrobak told Page Six,

“Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference.”

So what’s likely to be in this prenup? According to multiple attorneys, the heavy hitters include Taylor Swift’s $400 million music catalog, streaming deals, endorsement income, and touring revenue. To that, we have to add roughly $80 million in real estate from New York to Rhode Island, and perhaps that rumored Cleveland house, and we have one of the most protected portfolios.

ed kelce spilling that travis proposed the same day they filmed the podcast which means we got the last few hours of taylor swift before she became a fiancee 😭😭😭😭😭 THE FACE OF A MAN WHO WAS GOING TO PROPOSE IN A FEW HOURS pic.twitter.com/PESZTiPqH3 — hayl ⸆⸉ 🔸📀 | fate of ophelia (@inmydream1and) August 26, 2025

But then again, Travis Kelce isn’t far behind! With NFL contracts, endorsement deals, business ventures, and the New Heights podcast, he’s now at around $90 million. And because his career is likely to wind down before Taylor’s does, experts say he has every reason to make sure his empire stays intact, too. Attorneys agree both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “brands as much as people,” so the prenup could include provisions around image rights and tell-alls, among several other assets.

And there’s the big NDA because confidentiality clauses are standard now in celebrity prenups, but for Swift, the bigger question is whether she would be allowed to write about Travis if things ever went south? This will be addressed in microscopic detail. The duo has started a conversation that prenups aren’t “betting on divorce,” as the older generations have believed for a long time.

But the stakes here are obviously much bigger than your shared Netflix password. Without a prenup, Kelce could just as well walk away with a chunk of Taylor Swift’s billion-dollar fortune. And your English teacher wouldn’t want to be left that way, surely.

For now, the couple is wrapped up in love, but do you think they’re lawyering up?