Taylor Swift Makes Big Announcement on Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Podcast – And Fans Are Losing It

Published on: August 12, 2025 at 10:44 AM ET

Travis Kelce’s podcast New Heights has Taylor Swift as a guest and she has a bombshell announcement for her fans about her new album.

Taylor Swift drops new album hint on Travis Kelce podcast
Taylor Swift revealed details about her 12th album on Travis Kelce’s podcast. (Image Source: PopBase/X)

It’s a big day for all the Swifties now that Taylor Swift has revealed her 12th album, ‘The Life of a Show Girl on Travis Kelce’s Podcast episode. The trailer of the podcast was posted at 12:12 on August 12. Swift is known for such easter eggs and synchronicities when it comes to her songs and albums.

From mentioning Taylor Swift on a podcast to getting her as a guest on his podcast New Heights, Travis Kelce and his relationship with her have come a long way.

The 14-time Grammy winner is set to stun the fans with her new album soon. The podcast preview shows the couple smitten by each other. They have kept their relationship private, but this podcast episode seems like a big milestone for them.

In one of the videos shared, Taylor compliments Travis’ sweater color and he replies, “I know… it’s the color of your eyes, sweetie.” This exchange between them is definitely swoonworthy. He then says, “it’s why we match so well.”

Everyone speculates when the two will tie the knot, and now it seems like they are moving one step at a time and revealing her album on the podcast is a huge deal for Swift. This is a new way for her to reveal such big news.

Fans are shocked, and some are speculating that maybe she did this to get ahead of leaks. This might become one of the most-watched podcasts for Kelce as all Swifties will be tuning in. Despite what Trump says, Taylor is still loved and extremely popular. 

Moreover, Swift’s website is also getting all the traction with hints at the album and countdown. The theme color here is orange similar to her other album theme.

Swift says, “I wanted to show you something,” and takes out a mint green briefcase with TS written on it. Then she goes ahead to take out her brand new album.

There may be more surprises and big reveals lined up in the podcast. Some are speculating that Travis may also be a part of the album in some way.

