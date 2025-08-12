Taylor Swift’s Album Announcement Has Fans Spinning a Savage Donald Trump Theory

Taylor Swift is an evergreen star, and she’s proved it yet again! The billionaire singer just announced the title of her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’. The teaser clip was shared during a promo for Travis Kelce’s upcoming New Heights podcast, and as expected, it caught everyone’s attention.

The album’s colour palette was orange in the album’s vinyl, cassette, and CD packaging, an unmistakable shade reminiscent of Donald Trump’s famously tanned complexion. The glittery orange and teal colour scheme led fans to jokingly suggest the pop star was reclaiming the colour from the 79-year-old POTUS.

As per the outlet Tyla, fans of the Blankspace singer had all kinds of opinions to say. One user said, “Taylor Swift reclaiming the colour orange from our flop president.” Another user said, “with all the orange-themed clues, surely it’s a diss album on that orange f–head Donald Trump.”

Although the theories are all in good fun, they come in the context of Swift’s increasing political visibility. This comes in connection with his last dig at Swift in September during his election campaign. Taylor was supporting his opponent, Kamala Harris. To show his reaction, he posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trump recently compared Swift to actress Sydney Sweeney, whom he praised as the “hottest” after reports she registered as a Republican. Critics slammed the president for reducing prominent women to their looks amid pressing national concerns. Donald Trump claims that Taylor’s popularity declined after he commented on her in September of last year, and she can’t seem to recover from it even now.

Swift has been known to be a bold girl who has never shied away from expressing her emotional feelings or her political views. At the same time, Trump kept on mocking her on several occasions for her continued support for Democrats. Yet, Taylor Swift has not responded to his recent jabs and maintained a dignified stance.

Meanwhile, Swift’s new album was announced uniquely in an episode of ‘New Heights’, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce. In the video, posted to her Instagram, she holds up a mint green briefcase with the initials “TS” in bold orange lettering. “I want to show you something,” she says, revealing that the suitcase contains her next album.

The artwork, however, remains blurred out. This new album follows 2024’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and its extended edition, The Anthology. Taylor Swift seems to be on a spectacular career high, especially as she concluded the Eras Tour on December 8, 2025, after nearly two years and 149 shows.

Meanwhile,‪ at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Swift was nominated in six categories. Although she didn’t win, she presented Beyoncé with the award for Best Country Album. ( via Pitchfork).

Her previous album, TTPD, also gained a lot of attention and popularity. That album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, became her 14th chart-topping release, and broke multiple records, including most vinyl sales in a single week and fastest album to reach one billion Spotify streams.