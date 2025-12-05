Lucky For Some! Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have A Special Wedding Date And Venue

Excitement has been buzzing ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce officially got engaged but now, even more is coming.

Now, it’s time to get excited again as the power couple sets a date for the wedding and snapped up the perfect venue. However, some may wonder at the significance of getting married on June 13, 2026. As everyone knows, 13 is considered an unlucky number, but in Taylor’s mind it is a special and lucky date indeed. As for the venue, originally someone had booked it for that date, but Taylor “made them an offer” and now it is official.

Reportedly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have never been in an argument and are quick to agree on a couple of things. The first is that, apparently, they have booked June 13, 2026 for this wedding and are making plans. While many of us get nervous at the thought of the number 13, those who know Taylor well will understand her choice, as it is her lucky number, plus its a Saturday and not Friday 13th!

As for the venue, Page Six reports that the hugely famous couple will tie the knot at Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The couple wanted the location so much, when they found out someone else had booked the venue for that date, Taylor quickly managed to buy them out.

Page Six reports, “Swift dipped into her deep pockets and made an offer the bride couldn’t refuse.” While at first they were skeptical, once Swift offered to pay for their whole wedding and honeymoon, they were quick to agree.

Meanwhile, besides the ultra-famous bride and groom, other stars will be shining bright as they get wed. Reportedly, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are two of the singer’s bridesmaids, so the wedding party is also likely to add a star-studded touch. As for their choice of venue, Ocean House in Watch Hill is reportedly a swanky place to tie the knot.

The venue is an iconic New England seaside resort that has the highest rating awarded by AAA as a “triple Forbes Five-Star” hotel. The property offers sheer luxury, personalized care and exceptional service.

Meanwhile, Ocean House at Watch Hill boasts the Ocean & Harvest Spa for relaxation on honeymoon and the COAST fine dining restaurant serves nothing but the best. In fact, the well-earned five-star venue meets the highest standards of quality, detail and professionalism.

Besides COAST, Ocean House has four other restaurants ranging from fine-dining to casual beach fare. Ocean House is a classic American bistro. Thea at Dune Cottage is a beach-side restaurant reserved for guests and their friends.

As for COAST, that restaurant uses the freshest, seasonal ingredients in its menu offerings. For something different, Taylor and Travis can dine at the Verandah Raw Bar, a seafood restaurant, or Dalia, a venue serving the best, Spanish-style tapas, wine and cocktails.

Built in a Victorian style, the waterfront hotel features 49 guest rooms and 23 Signature Suites and they don’t come cheap. Reportedly, a basic room starts at $660 and goes up to more than $1,000 per night. Meanwhile, suites go for anything as much as almost $8,000 per night, up to the Penthouse Suite at an amazing $10,000 for a night’s stay.

It was previously reported that Taylor Swift has had the venue on her radar for quite some time. One of the main reasons, besides the luxury, is that the hotel is close to her 11,000-sq-ft estate in Rhode Island, purchased in 2013 for a mouth-watering $17.75 million, which she apparently paid in cash.

Travis Kelce, 36, proposed to Taylor Swift, 35, in August after two years of dating. Fans of the singer and American professional football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs can look forward to stunning images of the ceremony on social media after the couple get wed.