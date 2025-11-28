Amber Heard Shares Pics from Thanksgiving in Spain – “Didn’t She Change her Name,” Asks the Internet

Amber Heard, who has been living a relatively private life in Spain, has recently shared some moments from her life on Instagram. She shared a Thanksgiving album on the popular social media platform. In the throwback clicks, Amber is seen cooking. One of the clicks also has a glimpse of her daughter, Oonagh.

Amber Heard captioned her Thanksgiving album, “Thanksgiving cheers over the years. A look back at all the full hearts and plates I’ve shared. Hoping you are well topped up on both this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

In the carousel post, the first picture features Amber posing with a huge spread of a Thanksgiving meal, comprising a turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, and more. Another click features her posing with a giant turkey. She is seen marinating cobs of corn in another shot. In the next few pictures, Amber is seen searing meat in a pan and chopping apples.

Amber Heard, who is often massively trolled on social media, has now enabled users to drop comments on social media. Multiple reports have claimed that she has changed her name after starting a life in Spain. However, her Instagram moniker remains the same. An Instagram user asked the former actor, “I mean, is it really a ‘new life’ if you’re still posting as AMBER HEEEAAARD?” Another one noted, “Comments are open again, I see.”

Another user asked on the platform, “So, no recent pics of 2025 Thanksgiving?” Some more questions flooded the comments section of Amber Heard’s post. “Didn’t she change her name? And like move to Europe,” another one asked.

Amber Heard claims to live a private life, but doesn’t shy away from documenting her life in Spain actively on social media. On Halloween this year, the Aquaman star shared photographs with her kids on Instagram, and she wrote, “Halloweening with my minnies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard, who welcomed daughter Oonagh in 2021, shared an update about her personal life on Mother’s Day this year. She revealed in an Instagram post that she is now a mother to twins – a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year, I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today, I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full. When I had my first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago, my world changed forever,” Amber Heard captioned her post.

“I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges,s has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A,” Amber Heard wrote.

Amber Heard has been largely making headlines for her personal life for a while now. She has been largely MIA.

Amber Heard has appeared in a handful of films, such as All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, Justice League, Aquaman, and its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the Italian-American box office debacle In the Fire.