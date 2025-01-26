Amber Heard was once a rising star in Hollywood with lots of attention coming to her for roles in both television and film. However, her career path took a drastic turn after her infamous legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The not-so-pleasant feud had an impact on both actors. Even though Depp’s career is making a gradual comeback, Heard’s appears to have been sidelined entirely.

The DCEU star is living in Spain right now, and her absence from Hollywood has sparked rumors that she has left the industry for good. These claims are yet to be confirmed officially but her lack of being in major roles post-defamation trial is a strong indication that Hollywood has turned its back on her.

Amber Heard started her acting journey with supporting roles in television and small film projects. Her career gained momentum after she landed her first leading role in the horror movie All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006). Heard later rose to fame for her role as Mera in the DC Extended Universe, where she appeared in Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), and the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

As brightening as this fame looked, her path was eventually marred with controversies. During her legal battle with Depp, Heard claimed that her scenes in Aquaman 2 had been reduced. Those allegations hinted at behind-the-scenes tensions and Hollywood’s visible reluctance to continue investing in her. Though unproven, these allegations, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, could be suggestive of the fact that Heard is now seen as a liability within the industry.

Once a vocal advocate for women’s rights and a prominent public figure, Heard’s loss in the trial was quick to turn public opinion against her. Rumors of on-set tensions during the filming of Aquaman 2, as reported by Variety, only contributed to the narrative that she was difficult to work with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard’s professional struggles became even more evident after her film In the Fire, an Italian-American thriller, was released. The movie faced harsh criticism. The film holds a dismal 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences dropped an equally poor 30%. This devastating failure was enough to prick the final nail in the coffin that Heard’s career had reached an impasse.

Her relocation to Spain, far from Hollywood’s epicenter, seems to add more to her troubles. The move may be a personal choice, but that makes it even harder for her to sign big contracts in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Although Heard’s Hollywood career seems to have stalled, she appears to be doing well in her personal life. The actress chose to move to Spain for a quieter life with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, her surrogate child, born in April 2021. According to PEOPLE, Heard is now reportedly expecting a second child and all set to take on her role as a full-time mom.

Whether or not she will ever return to the big screen is a question mark. But for now, Amber Heard seems to be turning the page on Hollywood to focus on a quieter and more fulfilling chapter in her life.