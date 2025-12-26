Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spent a ‘Low-Key’ Christmas — Full of Football and Family Time

Christmas just went by, and it’s safe to say everyone celebrated it in their most unique and diverse ways. As tabloids rushed to check on how our favorite celebrities rang in the occasion, which is meant to unite family and friends, some interesting updates about billionaire singer Taylor Swift and her beau, NFL player Travis Kelce, surfaced.

After a whirlwind year that saw their highly publicized romance turn into a dreamlike engagement, fans were eager to see how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would spend their first Christmas as an engaged pair.

According to Page Six, Christmas for Swift and Kelce wasn’t just about holiday traditions; it also included football, which is both Kelce’s ultimate passion as well as bread and butter.

As per RealityTea, even though curiosity swirled over whether the couple exchanged noteworthy gifts or hosted a grand holiday meal in Kansas City, not much was known, as details were kept private.

Taylor Swift is in the building for what may be her fiancé Travis Kelce’s final home game as a Chief ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rj7tGrTpDq — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 26, 2025

Instead, Taylor Swift made a standout appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, supporting Kelce during the Chiefs’ Christmas Day match against the Broncos. She was spotted in a red bomber jacket, looking stylish and quite cozy.

Everyone in the stadium appeared relaxed and focused on enjoying the moment, with Taylor Swift cheering Travis Kelce as he delivered another strong performance.

Seated in the VIP suite alongside members of the Kelce family, Swift was seen cheering enthusiastically as she seemed completely immersed in the game.

Owing to the massive frenzy over the duo’s relationship and engagement, the last time the Love Story hitmaker was at a game to support her would-be husband, she chose to opt for heightened security measures.

At the time, she attended Kelce’s game at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 14. The pop star was seen being escorted behind a large, black rolling partition, flanked by security and stadium staff.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged on August 26, 2025. The duo shared the news via a joint Instagram post with a witty and relatable caption. Swifties went into a frenzy and the post racked up over 14 million likes in the first hour and 2 million reposts within 24 hours.

Throughout the couple’s relationship, she has kept a low profile about their personal whereabouts and managed to keep a perfect balance between facing the spotlight and living their private lives.

‼️| Travis Kelce has spent $140K worth on gifts for Taylor Swift this holiday season, including a Dior handbag and cashmere cardigans, Rolex and a Prada wardrobe, an exclusive source tells @TheSun: “He is so excited to see her reaction when she opens these presents” pic.twitter.com/FUvWPCW1Fa — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) December 25, 2025

Earlier this month, a source close to the pop icon said that “This is her favorite time of year with the holidays and her birthday, and she has been intentionally slowing down.” With many couples opting to travel for getaways, the singer’s low-key approach has defined their holiday plans.

In October, Us Weekly reported that Swift and Kelce were aiming to reduce stress during the festive season, choosing to celebrate that were “very low-key, family-centric,” and without significant travel.

Taylor Swift takes in Chiefs’ Christmas game in Travis Kelce’s possible Kansas City swan song https://t.co/t39MRQ8l1r pic.twitter.com/xwQShL2RlE — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2025

As per ELLE, Taylor Swift has remained mostly quiet about her next career moves, including potential new albums, tours or other fun stuff in line, though she did give fans a festive surprise this week with the release of the final two episodes of her six-part docuseries, The End of an Era, which was released on December 23, 2025.

Her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” received mixed reviews but topped the music charts once again.