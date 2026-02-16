Taylor Swift’s Fiancé Travis Kelce Accidentally Hits Woman With Golf Ball at Pebble Beach in California

Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, who is also the fiancé of pop icon Taylor Swift, was involved in a rather unexpected incident on a golf course during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

On February 13, the 36-year-old accidentally struck a woman in the back of the head with a golf ball even as he shouted “fore” just moments before.

As soon as he realized what happened, Kelce rushed toward the woman, who was identified as Edenne Flinn. “You alright?” Kelce asked, as he pulled up her up to a golf cart, according to videos shared on TikTok. After learning that she was not seriously hurt, he signed an autograph for her.

As per sources, Kelce did not finish the shot and ended the two-day event at 10 under par, finishing 10 strokes behind the winner. This, however, is not the first time the National Football League (NFL) star has struck someone with a golf ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Post Sports (@nypostsports)

In July 2024, while competing alongside his brother Jason Kelce at the American Century Championship, he struck a fan named Katie Hauss in the head. The impact left her bleeding.

Hauss spoke about the incident in an interview with PEOPLE and said, “When I got hit, I immediately felt pain.”

She further added that for a moment after she was hit, she was confused and tried not to lose focus and black out.

She recalled realizing that she was bleeding after placing her hand on her head. A bystander who appeared to be a medical professional quickly applied pressure to the wound until emergency responders arrived.

“He must have been a doctor or a first responder of some sort — came over and immediately applied pressure to the wound on my head. He told me stay still and that they were calling for the EMTs. I am just so appreciative to that man for helping me, a complete stranger, and I wish I could thank him for his kindness,” Hauss said.

Kelce came to check on Hauss while she was still on the ground. “I just remember seeing him come up and then I don’t remember exactly what he said, but he asked if I was ok. I could tell that he felt really badly,” she told PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“He joked that the least he could do was take a photo with me, so I stood up and joked back that at least the front of me looked okay and wasn’t bleeding if we were going to take a photo,” Hauss said.

She also said that she felt bad for Kelce because she knew it was a genuine accident.

Besides his NFL career, Kelce has been in the news for his high-profile engagement with Swift on August 26, 2025.

The couple announced the news through a joint Instagram update, where they captioned their announcement, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The post generated more than 35 million reshares as comments were turned off. While Swifties were on cloud nine after the news was confirmed, one user ranted against the lovebirds on TikTok.

Posting as msbaylee, the user wrote, “I will die on this hill and no one can change my mind—but I’ll start by saying sorry to all the Swifties; no judgment intended.”

“I honestly think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are total frauds,” the user added.

According to the publication Tyla, the user said that the couple’s engagement was “total nonsense and a scam” and highlighted how fame can force people to stay relevant and adopt manipulative tactics to be in control of the narrative.

“I don’t know if most people realize this, but the NFL and the U.S. government are practically two peas in a pod.” The user argued that the Department of Defense and the National Guard “essentially pay the NFL to drive military recruitment.”

The post quickly went viral, gaining more than 180,000 likes with mixed reactions from netizens.