Travis Kelce Shares Rare Insight About ‘Boozy’ Wedding Reception With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s rumored June wedding has been the talk of the town since they announced their engagement last year. However, the couple has been rather tight-lipped about details of a potential wedding.

While exact details about the wedding remain under wraps, Kelce recently dropped a hint about a boozy afterparty. Speaking exclusively to a TMZ reporter, Kelce shared a rare detail about his upcoming wedding plan.

The Chiefs’ tight-end did not dive right into guest lists, outfits, or theme, but did mention that it definitely won’t be a ‘dry wedding.’ He mentioned that the reception would be beer-filled and contain kegs of his own Garage Beer brand.

After the reporter asked Kelce about how much booze would be available at the wedding, Kelce answered with a smile, “Man, I can’t even count that high.”

The NFL player didn’t offer any other explanation. He proceeded to briefly greet fans, sign autographs, and go about his way.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason‘s beer brand’s popularity has pretty much skyrocketed. The siblings acquired the brand back in 2024 and have continued to work on its success and growth over the years.

Promos for the brand were also played at last year’s Super Bowl. The duo also promotes it on their joint New Heights podcast.

Kelce and Taylor Swift sure know how to party. Before getting engaged, the two were spotted at a wild Chiefs afterparty in early 2025.

The couple was reportedly seen dancing and vibing alongside each other throughout the evening. Swift herself has not commented on this boozy wedding reception. But, it looks like she is onboard.

Save the date 🗓️ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married on June 13, 2026, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island 👰 pic.twitter.com/4MVj6vQFhp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 6, 2025

As mentioned earlier, the celebrity couple has not shared many details about their wedding. There are no posts on Instagram, no designers talking about the dress, and no information on the official guest list.

However, it is likely that couple is actively planning for their special day. As for a potential date, many die-hard Swifties have settled on a conspiracy about Taylor’s love for the number 13.

According to multiple sources, Swift may allegedly get married on June 13, 2026. But the exact date of their wedding remains unconfirmed by both their representatives.

As per to Page Six, Swift had an eye on a lavish Rhode Island venue, but unfortunately, another bride had it booked for the same day. Swift reportedly offered a huge sum of money to buy the date, but the other wedding party refused to trade dates.

Also, since it’s currently game season for the Chiefs player, they’ll likely have the wedding after the season. Moreover, with Swift busy with the aftermath of the Eras tour and Life of a Showgirl album release, both their schedules need to sync up.

That’s pretty much what Kelce also mentioned during an episode of his podcast when his brother asked him about his relationship’s “next level.” Even then, Kelce remained as vague as possible about details.

He simply said, “Oh, it’s going to be crazy!” which also ties into the boozy afterparty he’s got planned to celebrate saying ‘I do’ with his beloved fiancée, surrounded by their loved ones.

With their dream wedding slowly approaching, fans, especially Swifties, eagerly await more details.