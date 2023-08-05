Harry Styles Unveils Thigh Tattoo Tribute to Ex Olivia Wilde on Italian Getaway, 8 Months Post Breakup

Harry Styles is on a 'wild' vacation after wrapping up his second worldwide concert 'Love on Tour'. The English singer was spotted enjoying a sunny boat excursion in Bolsena, Italy along with his sister Gemma Styles, longtime friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, and former Victoria's Secret pal, model Jacquelyn Jablonski. However, his latest 'tattoo' dedicated to his ex-Olivia Wilde caught the attention of paparazzi and his fans. While flaunting his ripped physique the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker showed off the cursive font tattoo which read 'Olivia' on his upper thigh. Fans are now convinced that Styles still carries 'warm affection' for his actor/director ex-Wilde even after their split in November 2022, reports Daily Mail.

Harry Styles flashes new tattoo seemingly dedicated to ex Olivia Wilde https://t.co/1LdxDKYLIU pic.twitter.com/M5J6BGo3oE — Page Six (@PageSix) July 30, 2023

The Fine Line singer looked extremely relaxed and donned simple green swim trunks, which he scrunched up while having fun with his close pals on the boat. At one point he also wore a cream-colored shirt which complimented his signature accessories - gold necklaces and black-rimmed sunglasses with rose-tinted lenses. Styles chose to go shirtless during most part of the boat ride showcasing his impressive tattoo collection.

Styles and Wilde started dating after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2021. A close source had then revealed to People, "What started out as a close friendship, quickly turned romantic. Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn't been able to stay away and visited her trailer." Wilde had then just spilt from her fiancé of seven years, Jason Sudeikis. "She is also very happy with Harry," the source had added. In an August 2022 interview with Variety, the House actress revealed that she and Styles "don't want their relationship to be dragged into the public arena." She said, "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship," adding, "I think it's out of experience, but also just out of deep love."

She continued to share that people do judge her for dating a younger man and being an absentee mother, "When people see me not with my kids, it's always 'How dare she.' I've never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he's a f---ing hero." The couple, unfortunately, split amicably in November 2022 due to their hectic schedules and lifestyle choices, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source said. "It's a very amicable decision." The source added, "They're still very close friends."

Fans tweeted their reaction to the tattoo, "All jokes aside if the tattoo does really say Olivia then it just proves that Harry Styles is human. He done something crazy over a girl he was in love with at one point in time as probably some big romantized gesture. That or the fact he literally wrote a love song called Olivia," tweeted a fan referring to a One Direction track titled Olivia. A second Twitter fan commented, "They had a 2-year relationship and he was in love ...so he might have got a tattoo with her name... it's not surprising! He might remove it later on who knows...!" While a third fan added, "Can't believe harry styles is the relationship name tattoo kind of guy actually."

Styles was seen enjoying with his friends right after concluding his 'Love on Tour' concert run after a nearly two-year period that spanned more than 160 shows. The last show was in Reggio Emilia, Italy, about a three-hour drive away from Lake Bolsena.

