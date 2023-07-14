When Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Broke Up and Left Their Fans Heartbroken

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' split was confirmed in November 2021, ending their speculated romance. Multiple sources close to the couple verified the news, putting to rest long-standing rumors. The couple nearly dated for two years and first made headlines in January 2021, when they were spotted hand in hand at a friend's wedding.

While Wilde and Styles were seen together publicly a week ago before their breakup, a source informed Entertainment Tonight that the couple had agreed to put their relationship on hold weeks before. “They made the decision to call it quits a few weeks ago, but they really do love spending time together, He's gearing up for the international leg of his tour next week, so this was a fitting time to go their separate ways,” the source said.

According to the insider, working on ‘Don't Worry, Darling’ allowed them more time to spend together, which helped them maintain their "strong bond." however, the distance caused more troubles in their relationship, which eventually led to a breakup. An informant told Page Six that the difficulties of long-distance dating were a factor in Wilde, 38, and Styles, 28, pausing their relationship after almost two years. The source said, “There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa, this is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond."

The informant goes on to add, “They’re on a break, It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids [Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with her ex Jason Sudeikis]. This is the right thing for both of them. They’re friends, you’ll still see them together.”

The release of their picture, ‘Don't Worry Darling’, was marred by controversy, with rumors persisting that Wilde and the film's starring actress, Florence Pugh, had a falling out. Forty members of the cast and crew felt compelled to respond to the persistent claims by issuing a statement in September 2022. “As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article,” insisted the group, calling Wilde "an incredible leader and director”.

Wilde, in the meantime, was in the middle of a terrible divorce that had evolved into a custody dispute with Jason Sudeikis, 47. The "O.C." starlet rejected rumors that she abandoned the "Ted Lasso" actor for Styles. “The complete horses–t idea that I left Jason (Sudeikis) for Harry is completely inaccurate,” the "Booksmart" director told Vanity Fair, October 2022. Although the actress and the Grammy-winning singer never announced their connection, Wilde was often seen in the audience at Styles' Love on Tour gigs and was photographed several times wearing his stuff, including a Love on Tour T-shirt, while out and about, even on coffee runs.

