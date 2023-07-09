Harry Styles Is Indifferent To Olivia Wilde and is "Not Interested" In Reviving Past Romance

The scandalous drama surrounding Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' starrer movie Don't Worry Darling settled after the former brought Styles on board, which kindled their romance. The singer and the actress dated for almost two years before they finally split in November 2022. Although the relationship ended mutually, one [of them] is still "hopeful."

Image Source: Getty Images | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Also Read: Harry Styles Spots His Doppelganger During London Concert, Fans Thrilled at Similarities

Apparently, Wilde is said to be "yearning" for the beautiful bond the couple used to have together. However, Styles has moved on for good and reportedly has "no interest in turning back the clock" with ex-flame Wilde, reported The Mirror. It was previously reported that Wilde was "[very] upset" when Styles locked lips with Emily Ratajkowski.

After their brief romance ended, there's been speculations that the two may get back together as a couple. The rumors gained attention when a few weeks back, Wilde was seen sporting a t-shirt that apparently once belonged to Styles.

The American filmmaker was reported to be "upset" due to their separation, and the news claims that Wilde still "clearly yearns for what they used to have." Nonetheless, Styles is indifferent to his ex-lover's wishes and is currently on his musical tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Also Read: The Real Reason Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Broke Up and If They Are Still in Touch

A source told Heat Magazine that As It Was singer "feels bad" that his ex-flame Wilde's ego is bruised. But he is equally "frustrated" with Wilde, who is not loosening her clutch on their past love and refuses to "take NO for an answer." His stance on this is the pair were "way too intense" before splitting, reported Birmingham Live.

The former One Direction member isn't ignoring Wilde altogether- but Styles has made it clear he has no interest in rekindling the romance. The same source also claimed that Wilde was "obsessed" with the idea of settling down with the singer.

Also Read: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Spotted Together at Art Gallery, Spark Dating Rumors

She was "always" talking about living together and getting engaged. The Night Changes singer was not ready for the relationship to escalate and "felt crowded." The source also claimed that Styles believe he has "dodged a bullet." He "Likes his freedom" and was sure things wouldn't turn out how she [Olivia] imagined in the long run.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde)

However, Wilde was reported saying through a source that any news of her "pinning" her ex-partner is nothing except "gossip" for the publications and admitted to having worn his t-shirt. At the end of 2022, it was reported in PEOPLE the couple "took a break" from each other.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad, and she is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," the report suggested. The decision was amicable. Despite the news, the duo remains "very close friends" and have no bad blood for each other. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

My Policeman actor said in August 2022 he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. "I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he told the outlet while promoting his Harry's House album.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are 'Taking a Break' After Nearly 2 Years Together: Sources https://t.co/mKXo0reRgC — People (@people) November 18, 2022

He continued, "There's always going to be a version of a narrative. And I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn 'Disappointed and Embarrassed' About Alleged Breakup Song

Taylor Swift's Record-Breaking Eras Tour Is Likely to Boost Her Net Worth to Her First Billion Dollars