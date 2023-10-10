Olivia Wilde Gets Called a 'Hypocrite' For Throwing Shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Swifties are criticizing Olivia Wilde after it appeared that she mocked Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's most recent love interest. Fans are criticizing the Don't Worry Darling star's personal dating past in response to the screenshot, in which the tweet read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.”

Olivia Wilde shares a post about Taylor Swift on her Instagram story:



“I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist” pic.twitter.com/3mFMvoeXoo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2023

The House M.D. actress, 39, was criticized over her previous relationship with well-known artists, per PageSix. “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” one person questioned. “I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s—t. I don’t remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating,” a second fan added, referring to Wilde and the Watermelon Sugar singer's two-year relationship.

Another tweet referred to Wilde as a "hypocrite" and claimed that she has contributed "nothing" to the fight against climate change. “LMAO and what has Olivia Wilde done for climate change??? Literally nothing. Such a freaking hypocrite what a joke.”

I get it but like also…who is olivia wilde to say shit. I dont remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating. https://t.co/cfVv6DuYyu — jennifer (@trashurchin) October 6, 2023

While many users immediately defended Swift, several people found Wilde's retweet to be humorous, and making an important point. “Agreed, Olivia! Taylor Swift’s influence combined with a climate scientist’s passion for change could make a powerful impact,” one user wrote on X. The fan continued to applaud the tweet, which was initially sent out by Westworld star Katja Herbers, and added, “Imagine the awareness they could raise together!” Another user commented that the initial tweet was "obviously" a "joke," stating, “The point was that nobody is doing s—t for the environment. And most definitely not celebrities.”

Olivia Wilde only reposted it because Taylor Swift is so influential that if she dated a climate activist, she’d save the world by motivating y’all devoted fans and media to take interest in climate change. pic.twitter.com/FlefMuFvPH — IceFire (@IceFire49418314) October 6, 2023

Herbers also stated in a thread under her original tweet that her remark was well-intended. “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved,” she said, referring to the Cruel Summer singer's obvious tremendous effect on her followers and the media.

The original tweet, meant to be in jest, was a comment on how the media seems to be more focused on the Swift-Kelce relationship than the climate crisis, something that she explains in another thread on X. “This article misses the point.. which was that the media pays more attention to Taylor’s new bf than the actual Climate Emergency we are in.

I don’t think Olivia Wilde is shading Taylor Swift, more bringing it to peoples attention that maybe what we look at in the media, or what is forced upon us, could really change things if it was focused on world issues rather than celebrity dating. — charlotte. (@berrycakes) October 6, 2023

It was a little fantasy about how swifties could save the world should Taylor so direct them,” Herbers wrote, adding, “It would be great if you could rewrite your article to reflect the right meaning of the tweets and steer away from pretend beef between two celebrities and towards a livable future.” A fan explained on X, “I don’t think she’s criticizing Taylor, I think she’s pointing out the attention we’re suddenly giving football and how great it would be if we channeled all that energy towards the climate crisis.”

The Climate Crisis is hot af 🥵 🥵 🥵



“The tweet seems to be calling out the way the media has covered the new relationship instead of focusing on real-world issues like climate change.”



Wilde’s Brief Thoughts on Swift’s Dating Life Are Going Viralhttps://t.co/tOP73ikkFM — Katja Herbers (@katjaherbers) October 7, 2023

