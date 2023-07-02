The Real Reason Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Broke Up and If They Are Still in Touch

The former couple Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had a whirlwind romance in January 2020. Cupid hit the two on the drama-plagued set of Don't Worry Darling. But soon after the movie premiered in 2022, reports suggested that the two have split up. Now fans are curious to know if the ex-flames have stayed in touch after their unpleasant breakup.

Recently, the As It Was singer was spotted kissing Emily Ratajkowski, reported Daily Mail. However, fans are still invested in Styles' previous relationship. The ex-flames seemed genuinely in love at the time of their affair, with Wilde tagging along on Styles' global concert run, Love on Tour. However, their breakup was full of drama, especially with the infamous Don't Worry Darling scandal.

Harry Styles moves on from Olivia Wilde as he passionately kisses model Emily Ratajkowski https://t.co/ZQT4FyxBpL — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 26, 2023

Wilde and Styles called it quits on a rather nasty note, in fact, quite scandalous, to be precise. In December 2022, a source claimed that the House actress was "pretty hurt" after the split, as per MSN. She was subjected to bullying and virtual humiliation at the hands of the singer's followers, which gravely affected her. In a Reddit post, someone wrote, "I would be extremely jaded if I were her. He didn't even defend her or publicly claim her. That must hurt a lot." However, Styles moved on quicker than Wilde.

SO FLORENCE PUGH DIDN'T LIKE OLIVIA WILDE HOOKING UP WITH HARRY STYLES BECAUSE SHE'S FRIENDS WITH OLIVIA'S HUSBAND JASON SUDEIKIS SO FLORENCE WOULDN'T PROMOTE THE MOVIE. THEN SHIA LEBEOUF LEAKED A VIDEO OF OLIVIA CALLING FLORENCE "MISS FLO" & NOW HARRY SPIT ON CHRIS PINE, BUT... pic.twitter.com/H3NxkEavxQ — Mvelase 🏳️‍🌈✊🏾🏳️‍⚧️ (@MvelaseP) September 6, 2022

The scandal on the Don't Worry Darling set began when Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf. Wilde opened about her decision to fire the latter in a cover story with Variety. She said, "His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances." The American filmmaker added, "I believe creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

But LaBeouf had a different reason to quit. He clarified that he backed out of the film because he didn't have enough time for role rehearsal. Soon after his exit, Wilde was rumored to be romantically involved with the movie's new lead, Styles.

The drama didn't just end here. The film's other female lead, Florence Pugh, refused to be part of the movie promotion. Later it was confirmed by a source that she and Wilde had some "friction."

According to Rolling Stone's story at the time, a source clarified, "It's pretty clear [Florence is] choosing not to be a part of the PR. It's clearly not beneficial to Olivia to not have her be a part of the PR. It has to be a Florence decision." After the film's premiere, Wilde and Styles went their separate ways because the two were taking "a break from their relationship," reports People.

The same reports suggested that both were still "very close friends" but that, right now, they have "different priorities that are keeping them apart." A source told People, "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus she's got many different directing projects in the works." The source also confirmed that Wilde was focusing on co-parenting her kids with her ex-husband, Jason Sudeikis. However, in March 2023, another report by US Weekly claimed that Wilde was "upset" over Night Changes singer dating news to Ratajkowski.

