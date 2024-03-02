From Tammy’s Weight Loss to Her Boat Ride, Here Are 8 Standout Moments From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Season 5

Here Are Some Noteworthy Moments From '1000-Lb Sisters' Season 5

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

The fifth season of 1000-lb Sisters aired until early 2024, marking nearly four years on television for the Slaton sisters. Since its debut in 2020, the show has depicted the siblings' journey to a healthier future, showcasing their victories over numerous challenges. Throughout the season, the sisters achieved significant milestones that reshaped their lives. Season 5 also delved into these new developments and relationship dynamics, while exploring the weight loss journey of Tammy Slaton. It also showcased Amy Slaton's struggles following her separation from Micheal. Here are some highlights from the season.

1. Tammy Hit 420 Pounds

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

In Season 5 of TLC's 1000-LB Sisters, viewers witnessed Tammy's remarkable transformation following her weight-loss surgery. Previously, Tammy had entered rehab at her heaviest weight, exceeding 700 pounds. Showbiz Cheatsheet reported that she was informed she could qualify for weight-loss surgery if she shed enough weight beforehand, and she did it. A clip shared on TLC's Instagram handle showcases Tammy's reaction to her weight loss journey. Additionally, she discovered she now weighed 420 pounds, nearly 300 pounds less than her highest weight.

2. Caleb Willingham Was Demotivated During Tammy's Absence

Image Source: Instagram | @queentammy86

The marriage between Willingham and Tammy was a highlight of Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters. However, as their journey progressed, several issues started in their relationship. Tammy's remarkable progress in her weight loss journey led her to leave Willingham’s side at rehab, a move that strained their bond. In her absence, Willingham struggled to maintain his motivation and struggled with emotional eating, as he candidly revealed in Season 5 of the show. Tragically, just six months into their marriage, Willingham passed away due to complications from his health issues the previous year, as reported by PEOPLE.

3. Amy and Tammy connected While Making a Candle

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Following a few heartbreaking events, Tammy welcomed Amy and her two children, Glenn and Gage, into her home, according to Yahoo. Amy knows she can always rely on her siblings, regardless of the circumstances. Meanwhile, inspired by Amy's love for the scent of garlic during her pregnancies, the sisters started a unique yet weird project. They created a YouTube video of themselves making weird candles. Unable to find garlic-scented candles in the market, Amy and Tammy decided to make their own, using additional ingredients such as onion, bacon, and Worcestershire sauce.

4. The Family Wore Trash Bags at the Gym

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Tammy joined her siblings Chris, Amanda, and Misty in a gym session last year. Following Chris' suggestion, they all wore trash bags to intensify their sweating during the workout, according to PEOPLE. Despite their efforts, the siblings couldn't resist teasing each other once they were all clad in garbage bags. Chris said, “Through high school, football practice, and wrestling practice when you had to sweat, to cut weight the coach told you to get a trash bag and put it on and start sweating. Get ready b—es, we gon’ sweat today!”

5. Chris Went Parasailing

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Chris' remarkable weight loss journey has been a source of inspiration for many fans of 1000-LB Sisters and his siblings alike. Since undergoing bariatric surgery, Chris has continued to shed more weight. He's now able to engage in activities that his previous weight once made impossible. During a trip to Pensacola, Florida with his siblings, he even went parasailing. After years of dedicated effort to lose weight, it was heartening to see him having a good time. While he still has more work ahead to reach his weight goal, he took a moment to appreciate how far he's come and enjoy his achievements, according to Screenrant.

6. Amanda Halterman Underwent Bariatric Surgery

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Tammy and Amy's half-sister, Amanda, expressed her desire to undergo weight-loss surgery following Tammy's success. However, Amanda had already undergone the surgery years ago, as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet. Despite her previous experience, she still had fears about the surgery, especially considering the potential for complications that could be life-threatening. Revisional weight-loss surgery carries a higher risk of complications compared to the initial procedure. Fortunately, Amanda's weight-loss surgery went smoothly, and it is hoped that she will stay dedicated to her weight-loss journey.

7. Tammy Supported Amy Emotionally and Physically After Her Divorce

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Amy sought guidance from her sister Tammy when she was feeling upset and tearful about her failed marriage with ex-husband Michael, according to Mirror. Tammy appeared to support Amy with practical advice, offering some tough love during the divorce. In one particularly memorable scene from the season, Tammy assisted Amy in managing her anger over the end of her marriage by taking her to a rage room, where they both used sledgehammers to destroy broken electronics and furniture. Afterward, Tammy stayed by Amy's side to comfort her as she couldn't hold back her tears.

8. Tammy Was Thrilled After Experiencing Her First Plane and Boat Rides

Image Source: Instagram | @tlc

Tammy reached a significant milestone in her body transformation journey. In an episode of 1000-LB Sisters, viewers witnessed the reality star taking her first plane ride, with her siblings Misty and Amanda by her side for this special occasion. Reflecting on the experience in a confessional, Tammy admitted to feeling excited before the flight. According to E! News, she said, "Getting on the plane, I'm shaking." Tammy's vibrant and adventurous spirit grew as she embarked on a boat ride with her family. Embracing her inner child, Tammy playfully made dolphin noises, fully enjoying the experience on the waves.