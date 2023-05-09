Tammy Slaton Shares Milestone in New TikTok, Delights '1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans

The devoted viewers of the popular reality TV series "1000-Lb. Sisters" are rejoicing over a significant achievement accomplished by one of its prominent cast members, Tammy Slaton. The 36-year-old recently posted a TikTok video featuring herself sitting in the front seat of a car alongside her brother, Chris Combs, and his wife, Brittany. This seemingly insignificant act is, in fact, a huge accomplishment for Tammy, who was previously unable to fit into the front seat.

Tammy, who has lost over 300 pounds, took to TikTok to send a message to country singer Jelly Roll, expressing her desire to meet him in person. In the video, she said, "Hey y'all, this message is for Jelly Roll. We would love to meet you in person at your concert. Heck, we'd even go on the stage. I've done it before."

Image Source: Tiktok | @tammyslaton2020

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with words of encouragement and praise for Tammy's progress. One fan wrote, "I am so excited to see you sitting in the front seat. So proud of what you're doing," while another added, "Oh, she's in the front seat, she's focused." A third fan wrote, "I absolutely love you all, and you look amazing, girl. You've come so far!!!"

The weight-loss journey of Tammy and her sister Amy has been extensively recorded on the "1000-Lb. Sisters," a show that follows the lives of the two sisters who are obese. Tammy's weight had reached over 700 pounds at one point, and she had to undergo rehabilitation to get her life back on track. She needed to reach her goal weight of 550 pounds to be approved for bariatric surgery, an operation on the digestive system that helps patients lose weight quickly in extreme situations.

Tammy successfully reached her goal weight and underwent the life-changing procedure in the summer of 2022. According to The U.S. Sun, she has since dropped another 150 pounds, making her nearly half her former size. This is a significant achievement for Tammy, who previously struggled with alcoholism, addiction to junk food, and other vices.

On previous episodes of "1000-Lb. Sisters," Tammy confessed to consuming eight bottles of alcohol per week, regularly indulging in pizza, vaping, and requesting shots of liquor from friends. The season three finale depicted a concerning incident in which she stopped breathing for a period of time after a night of partying.

Tammy Slaton's achievement of being able to sit in the front seat of a car after her weight loss surgery is a significant milestone in her journey toward a healthier life. As fans of "1000-Lb. Sisters" celebrate Tammy's milestone, they eagerly await the next season of the show to see her continued progress.