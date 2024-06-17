When Fans Felt Blake Shelton Could 'Lose' Gwen Stefani After Posting This Photo With Another Woman

Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, made quite a splash in the past with their blooming romance. The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting at the popular reality television singing competition, The Voice. They’d both just been through a divorce in 2014 and bonded a lot before they decided to take their friendship to the next level. Ever since then, both Shelton and Stefani have been lovestruck and inseparable. That is, until last year when the rumor mill suggested their marriage was on the rocks. A particular Instagram post by Shelton seemed to be cementing fans' suspicions about their love life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Omar Vega

The U.S. Sun took note of Shelton’s Instagram post featuring another woman from his show, Barmageddon. The country singer took to the social media platform to share a sweet selfie of him and his 'buddy,' Lauren Alaina. The two appeared to be beaming as they huddled up next to each other.

Shelton sported a slick black and grey shirt and a bright smile as he leaned into the picture beside Alaina. He captioned the happy selfie by writing, “Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale…” He ended the caption by urging his fandom not to miss the show before it wraps up for a while.

While this might seem like a normal promotional post, many critics didn’t appear to see it that way. Some, in particular, took note of the presence of another woman in Shelton’s selfie instead of Stefani. One person remarked, “You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her.” Someone else said, alarmed, “You’re going to lose your wife. Gwen is trusting you!" A third comment echoed something similar, “Watch out! You can lose Gwen…”

More concerned fans began to flood the comment section with comparable notions. A disgruntled fan claimed, “Gwen did a mistake trusting you.” The next one commented, “You’re going down.” A final one referred to Shelton’s alleged affair in the past, saying, “Not liking Blake. Once a cheater, always a cheater. Your wife is way too good for you.”

Likewise, many fans appeared rather concerned for Shelton and Stefani’s marriage, especially after noticing the amount of time the two had been spending apart. Shelton reportedly spent New Year away from his wife and kids due to commitments to his work. Moreover, he had been away from home a lot to film the aforementioned show. While it is a part of his schedule as a renowned singer, it continued to fuel rumors of an alleged split. Nonetheless, neither the couple nor their representatives commented on their relationship. Moreover, Shelton’s Instagram profile picture still featured Stefani’s glowing face, which clarified things were peachy between the pair.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2024. It has since been updated.